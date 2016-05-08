Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Center P.O. comes through

To the Editor:

Given recent reports about abysmal service at the Center Post Office, I am pleased to report that my own experience was exactly the opposite.

The service and willingness to help were exemplary; both my husband and I are deeply grateful. The difficulty arose when, despite the fact that we’d provided our correct address in the Heights, the passport authority in New Zealand directed my husband’s new passport to the Center Post Office. I paid a visit to explain the dilemma: we didn’t want the new passport to get lost and were anxious that it might not be accepted because of the incorrect address.

Bruce, who was at the front desk, listened and promised help. The next day, Postmaster Mary Payne called to report that the Center was keeping an eye out for a mis-addressed envelope. Presto, it turned up and Bruce called to let me know I could pick it up.

With passports a very saleable item, the situation could have gone very far wrong. Thanks to the help of the Center Post Office, it was resolved quickly and successfully. Our compliments and thanks.

JANET ROACH

Shelter Island

Saving lives

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Town of Shelter Island, I want to extend a big “thank you” to everyone who helped make the blood drive at the EMS Building on July 26 a huge success.

Our goal was to collect 40 pints and 53 pints were collected at this drive! One pint of blood can help to save three to five lives.

You helped between 171 and 265 patients.

Whether you booked an appointment or just stopped by because you saw the signs, your time and donations are greatly appreciated.

Thank you to Director of EMS Services Jack Thilberg for hosting the drive in the EMS Building. It was a great location. Donors and staff were very comfortable. Thank you to Phil Power and Mark Kanarvogel for their support during the drive.

Thank you to the Shelter Island Reporter, Shelter Island Fire Department, North Ferry Company, South Ferry Company and the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce for getting the word out.

Please remember that blood donors are continually needed to ensure that blood is available year round.

Hope to see you next summer!

JUDY MERINGER

Confidential Secretary to the Supervisor, Town of Shelter Island

Thanks to all

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Garden Club of Shelter Island, we would like to thank all the generous donors who made our “Gaggle of Games” a big success.

The Adipietro family, $100 gift certificate from Schmidt’s; the American Hotel, lunch for two; Anna’s Salon, gift certificate for $25; Bliss Department Store, gift certificate for $50: Bob’s Fish Market, gift certificate for $30; Clarke’s Gardens, gift certificate for $50; Commander Cody, gift certificate for $50; Corner Bar, gift certificate for $50; Cornocopia, gift certificate for $25; Dandy’s Liquors, three bottles of wine; The Dory, gift certificate for $25; Inlet Seafood Montauk, gift certificate for $100; the Islander, gift certificate $50; Jack’s Marine, a game; Jewelry by Rita, six pairs of earrings; Eleanor Piccozzi, package of note cards; Pridwin Hotel, lunch for two; Ram’s Head Inn, brunch for two; SALT, gift certificate for $50; Sarah Shepherd, a lavender plant; Scmidt’s Market, gift certificate for $25; Sea Breeze Nursery, hanging plant; Shelter Island Historical Society, gift tote bag; Shelter Island Wines & Spirits, three bottles of wine; Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy, basket of goodies; South Ferry, a book of one way and a book of round trip tickets; Sweet Tomato’s, gift certificate $50; the Tavern at Shelter Island House, gift certificate for $50.

The profits from this event go to our Island projects: flower arrangements for Gift of life Foundation; East End Hospice fundraising party; wreaths for Memorial Day for veterans; and all the roadside gardens around the Island.

Thank you all for your help.

JACKIE TUTTLE & JENNY McCLINTOCK

The Garden Club of Shelter Island