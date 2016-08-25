Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Andrew H. Cole, 32, of Great Neck was stopped on August 20 on Shore Road around 2 a.m. for failure to stay in lane. Upon further investigation he was arrested foroperating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.08 of 1 percent, driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to stay in lane. He was detained until morning and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum who released him on his own recognizance with orders to return to court at a later date.

Rony Delice, 50, of Brooklyn was stopped on Manwaring Road shortly after midnight on August 21 for failure to keep right.

Upon further investigation, he was arrested for driving while intoxicated, failure to keep right, failure to signal, obstruction of government administration and resisting arrest. He was held overnight and arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Rosenblum who released him on his own recognizance with orders to return to court at a later date.

ACCIDENT

Eric Vargas of the Bronx was driving on Shore Road on August 20 near the Pridwin Hotel when he struck an unoccupied parked car owned by Eric J. Koszalka of Shelter Island, causing damage to Mr. Koszalka’s car estimated by police in excess of $1,000.

SUMMONSES

Harry G. McCabe of Rockville Centre was ticketed on St. Mary’s road on August 17 for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

On August 19, in the 25-mph zone on New York Avenue, Michael Mougias of New York City was ticketed for speeding 40 miles per hour and Sonia A. Cauchi of Coram was ticketed for speeding 41 miles per hour.

Perri Stratton Horman of Newburgh was ticketed on August 19 for driving on Hay Beach without a permit.

Edward J. Dolman of Brooklyn was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 20 for operating an uninspected motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with suspended or revoked registration.

Michael D. Kollarik of Astoria was stopped on Shore Road on August 22 and issued a field appearance ticket for marijuana posession.

Police issued 79 parking tickets in the last two weeks.

OTHER REPORTS

A caller reported smelling propane while waiting for a North Ferry boat in the Heights on August 16. Police found that a gas line leading to the generator at the back of the sewage plant was leaking; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded and turned off the gas.

Three other incidents that day dealt with animals: Police responded to a Cartwright resident’s complaint that a neighbor’s dogs bark for an hour every evening (the dog owner was advised of local laws pertaining to excessive barking); the animal control officer removed an opossum found clinging to the back door of a Heights residence; and a police officer attempted to dispatch an injured deer, but it ran off into dense woods.

Two people standing outside their vehicle by a Center roadside near midnight caught the eye of a passing officer on August 17; they told him they had gotten out of the car because they were having an argument and needed more space.

An officer investigated a report of an open door at an unoccupied Silver Beach residence on August 18, but found no sign of criminal activity.

On August 19: A caller complained about excessive goose droppings on a sandbar off Dickerson Creek; a homeowner reported that he was being harassed by a contractor demanding to be paid for what the homeowner felt was unsatisfactory work (an officer advised both parties that the matter should be worked out in civil court); and a third caller reported that a driver in the Heights “was braking too often.” The vehicle was gone before police arrived.

Also last week: Police reunited a lost wallet with its owner; called a group of young swimmers out of the water to safety as foul weather approached; responded to three false burglary alarms, including one set off when a heavy storm rolled through; attended to fallen tree limbs; and, in two instances, asked rowdy neighbors to turn down music after midnight.

The sound of children screaming prompted a call to police by a concerned neighbor; the kids were just playing video games.

Police dispatched an injured snapping turtle; watched for dogs reported running at large; and heard from a pedestrian that someone on a bicycle rode within inches of him and then called out to other cyclists in his group to do the same.

AT SEA

In waters off Crescent Beach on August 19, a bay constable observed a vessel attempting to anchor too close to the swim area, and, after performing an inspection, issued warnings for not have a proper license or registry information on board.

On August 20: David Lifson of East Hampton was ticketed for towing a water skier off Crescent Beach at a speed greater than 5 miles per hour within 100 feet of anchored vessels; and Mitchell S. Kaneff of New York City was ticketed for reckless operation in the South Ferry channel for having 10 people aboard a boat designed to hold eight.

Elsewhere that day: A suspected intoxicated boater was taken ashore but passed a field sobriety test; bay constables retrieved a tubing raft off Rocky Point and helped a boater with a 22-foot Boston Whaler that had dragged anchor; and police investigated and found valid a complaint of illegal mooring too close to a dock in the Heights.

Erek B. Shumway of Southampton was ticketed on August 21 for operating a vessel inside the swim area at Crescent beach.

Rafael P. Lima Silva of Ft. Lauderdale was ticketed for towing a person within 100 feet of an anchored vessel in Smith Cove, and was warned for not having PFDs for two passengers, for having no sounding device aboard and for having no registration.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported nine aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital last week. An aided case on August 20 refused medical attention.

Clarification

Last week’s police blotter had a report that a car driven by Alex C. Rodzel of Cold Spring, New York was hit by a car driven by Tracy Beth Young of North Salem, New York. The report should’ve stated that the two cars collided when Mr. Rodzel, traveling on South Ferry Road behind Ms. Young, made a left turn onto South Midway Road at the same time that Ms. Young made a left turn. Mr. Rodzel told police that Ms. Young had her right blinker on; she told police she was unsure which turn signal she had on.