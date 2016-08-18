Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Thomas P. Ritzler, 44, of Shelter Island was arrested on August 9 on an outstanding bench warrant from Suffolk County Criminal Court for a violation of a conditional discharge. He was remanded to the county jail in Riverhead pending arraignment.

James Nessenthaler, 28, of Brooklyn was arrested August 13 after being stopped on Williette Road near midnight. He was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 of 1 percent; dazzling headlights and obstruction to driver’s view; and was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum, who released him on $500 bail and ordered him to return to court on August 22.

ACCIDENTS

Agathe Gindrey of Brooklyn was driving on Grand Avenue on August 9, when she sideswiped an unoccupied parked car owned by a leasing company. Police estimated damage to be in excess of $1,000.

While turning left from South Ferry Road to South Midway Road on August 13, a car driven by Alex C. Rodzel of Cold Spring, New York was hit by a car driven by Tracy Beth Young of North Salem, New York; damage exceeded $1,000.

Andrew Karsca of Shelter Island hit a deer on Shore Road near Stearns Point Road on August 13; police officers dispatched the injured deer. No damage to the car was reported.

No one was injured in a single-car accident on Route 114 on August 14 that left a car overturned near Bob’s Fish Market. Roseann Vercillo of South Hempstead was driving east when she lost control of her car. Fluid in the road, which may have come from Ms. Vercillo’s car, may have contributed to the accident.

SUMMONSES

The following drivers received tickets: Rafael Trejo of Farmingville, on Grand Avenue, driving without a seat belt and aggravated unlicensed operation; Glen Fanara of West Palm Beach, on St. Mary’s Road, speeding 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone; and William A. Ruffner of Greenport on North Ferry Road, driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

OTHER REPORTS

In heavy rain on August 10, police officers rerouted the North Ferry line the “wrong” way down Grand Avenue due to flooding, and also directed traffic around deep water at the West Neck/West Neck intersection.

Officers also: dealt with noise complaints; reunited with their owners a cell phone, a wallet and two dogs; shut off a gushing garden hose at an unoccupied home; took possession of a counterfeit $20 bill; helped get an injured fawn to a wildlife center; and explained to nude sunbathers at Wades Beach that while tops are not required on New York beaches, bottoms are.

Police handled a report of a North Ferry passenger refusing to pay; interviewed an intoxicated person, who then elected to walk home; investigated unfounded complaints of fireworks, and arrived at Sunset Beach to find that unruly individuals reported by security there had already left.

ALARMS

The police and the Shelter Island Fire Department answered alarms that proved false including: a malfunctioning carbon monoxide monitor; a panic alarm and fire alarm activated inadvertently by residents; and a fire alarm set off by high temperatures.

A small oven fire in a Hay Beach home on August 10 was extinguished with a pot of water; firefighters shut the gas main and ventilated the house.

AT SEA

An unoccupied vessel owned by Seth A. Harris of Syosset dragged anchor and caused damage to a boat owned by Richard J. Gill of Boston estimated at $7,000.

Kote Chkheidze of Brooklyn was ticketed by a bay constable on August 13 in West Neck Harbor for towing persons without an observer.

Boaters were warned for operating an unregistered 24-foot inflatable craft and rafting together on a Ram Island mooring.

Off Bootleggers Alley on August 14, these fishermen were ticketed for taking undersized fish (a striped bass and numerous porgy): Bernardo Bueno and Aturo Pliego of Brooklyn; Segundo G. Tenecela and Segundo Ramma of Coronoa; and Jose Alberto of East Elmhurst.

Bay constables also assisted a sailor whose small craft overturned, another fixing a broken stay; and a boater pumping out a flooded vessel while awaiting SeaTow.

Callers complained about boats stored at a town ramp and partying youth at the South Ferry Hills boat basin.

A 20-year-old dog fell overnight from a vessel moored in West Neck Harbor; its owner later found the dog dead in the water.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Southampton Hospital on August 10 and to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 10, August 12 and August 13.

An EMS team evaluated but did not transport people exposed to proprane from a malfunctioning stove on August 10. The Fire Department disconnected the stove.

On August 15, an aided case was evaluated but refused medical transfer.