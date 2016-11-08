Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

William A. Gamez, 45, of Central Islip was arrested late on August 3, after a traffic stop, and charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana, failing to stay in lane, failing to signal, failing to stop, and inadequate or no rear stop lights. He was arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen J. Rosenblum who remanded him to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail. His vehicle was seized under the county’s DWI seizure law.

Allegra C. Ervin, 24, of West Haven, Connecticut, stopped on Grand Avenue late on August 7 was arrested for aggravated DWI and driving while intoxicated, as well as three counts of failure to stay in lane. She was held overnight and arraigned at Justice Court before Judge Rosenblum, who released her in her own recognizance with orders to return to court at a later date.

ACCIDENTS

Jennifer R. Saad of New York City was backing out of a parking spot in the lot at the Sunset Beach Hotel/Restaurant on August 6, when she struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Michael R. Gold of Norwalk. There were no injuries. Police estimated the damage to the vehicles exceeded $1,000.

Alexander J. Logsdail of New York City told police he thought his vehicle was in reverse while waiting in line at Piccozzi’s gas station on August 6; but when he stepped on the gas, the vehicle moved forward and struck a support pole. No one was injured but damage to the car was estimated by police in excess of $1,000. No estimate was reported on damage to the gas station.

Karly Groz of Yonkers was pulling out of a parking space on Shore Road on August 7, when her car grazed against a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Dawn N. Sillekens of Brooklyn; causing minor damage to both vehicles.

SUMMONSES

Cody Webber of Walker, Michigan, was ticketed on August 2 on West Neck Road for operating a vehicle while using a mobile phone.

Luis Rodas-Burgos of Shelter Island was ticketed twice last week for being an unlicensed driver — on August 2, on North Midway Road and, the next day, on West Neck Road.

William Bernal Nosa of Easthampton was ticketed August 3 on West Neck Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone.

Police were busy on New York Avenue on August 5 when the following drivers were ticketed:

Iskender Kadyrov of Shelter Island for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone and being an unlicensed driver; Jon W. Vaszauskas of Los Angeles for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone; William J. Hewitt of Amenia, New York was ticketed for speeding 41 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone; C.A. Lehmann of Hampton Bays for speeding 41 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Brian Alvarez of New York City was ticketed on West Neck Road on August 5 for driving without a seat belt and inadequate or no stop lamps.

Grace E. Kempton of Staten Island was ticketed August 5 on West Neck Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone; and Mirren A. Gordon-Crozier of Santa Monica, California was ticketed on North Ferry Road for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked registration.

Kevin Daniel Nanos of Bellmore was ticketed on August 6 on Manwaring Road for speeding 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.

Enrique Gomes Garcia was ticketed on North Ferry Road at Cedar Avenue on August 8 for failing to yield the right of way to an emergency vehicle and for being an unlicensed operator.

Police issued 76 parking tickets last week.

OTHER REPORTS

A police officer on patrol just after midnight on August 7 came upon an intoxicated male passed out in a Center roadway. The officer escorted the person home to safety. While those walking drunk can’t harm others the way those driving drunk can, drunk walking poses a serious hazard. A Nassau County college student recently was run over after walking away drunk from a party, according to news reports.

Earlier in the week, on August 2: Shortly after midnight, police received a report that after a verbal altercation, a woman left a Heights business without paying her tab; later, a Ram Island resident reported property missing from his residence; and a Hay Beach caller reported loud music. An officer located young people playing music over a small speaker; they turned the volume down.

A caller reported losing his trailer’s license plate on August 3. Later, someone turned over to police an item found by the bicycle rack at South Ferry; and a paddle board went missing in Coecles Harbor, likely swept away by the ebbing tide.

An anonymous caller on August 3 reported a smell of diesel fuel in the water off the town dock; the responding officer observed a slick and spoke with passing mariners who said a sailboat had left the harbor and was discharging fuel as it headed to open waters. The offending boat was not found.

A Center resident called police early on August 4 about a neighbor’s barking dogs; police notified the dogs’ owner. Later, an accident between a dough dish and the Shelter Island Yacht Club launch caused minor damage to both vessels.

A Ram Island resident complained about a vehicle parked opposite her residence; it turned out to be a contractor working on a water tank on behalf of the Shelter Island Fire Department. PSEG was notified about an arcing wire on Ram Island.

On August 5, a Ram Island caller reported annoying music coming from a house under construction; when asked by an officer, workers turned down the volume. Police opened a confidential drug investigation and looked into a neighbor dispute.

A caller complained of several small sailboats and kayak on his beach. The responding officer verified that two of the boats were on private property and asked the owners to remove them.

That evening, a Long View caller reported fireworks; but the responding officer did not see or hear any fireworks.

A raccoon broke into a West Neck house, apparently through a pet door; it was gone by the time police arrived.

On August 6: The Highway Department was called to remove a tree that had fallen across a Ram Island road; the town’s animal control officer removed a dead deer from a Shorewood yard; a driver was asked by police to clean up after a box of plates fell off the open back of the truck he was driving through the Heights; and an officer on patrol observed debris at the West Neck Road and West Neck Road intersection that appeared to be parts from a vehicle though there had been no reports of an accident there.

A Center caller reported problems with a group of bicyclists on August 7; PSEG was notified about a downed tree; and the animal control officer removed a dead animal from in front of a residence. Also, a caller reported that a large dog, with its leash on, had entered her home and attacked her dog. The larger dog’s owner came in soon after to retrieve the dog.

On August 8, the animal control officer dispatched a sick raccoon.

AT SEA

Bay constables issued warnings over the weekend to the operators of: a small inflatable in Dering Harbor for speeding in the mooring field; a 48-foot boat in waters off Silver Beach for creating excessive wake; and a power boat for towing people in the West Neck Harbor channel.

A bay constable assisted the owner of a dinghy in retrieving his craft after it fell off the stern of his sailboat in waters off Silver Beach on August 5.

A caller reported a kite boarder in distress off South Ferry on August 6; a bay constable responded and found there was no need for assistance.

Operators of personal watercraft were issued tickets for not having required safety certificates: Robert Michael Marino of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, on August 6, and Andrew M. Glazer of Oradell, New Jersey, on August 7.

New York State law requires that anyone born after May 1, 1996 must have a certificate to operate a power boat. For personal watercraft, all operators older than 13 must have one.

Earn yours by attending a 4-hour Safe Boating Class, offered August 23 or 24, by the Shelter Island Police Department. Reserve a space by calling the police department at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.

ALARMS

The Fire Department responded last week to a fire alarm set off by excessive steam in West Neck bathroom and another triggered by smoke from food left burning on the stove at a Heights residence where no one was home. Police were unable to get past the gate of a West Neck residence to investigate an automated burglary alarm, but the property appeared to be secure. A false 911 call was deemed to be due to trouble on the phone line.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on August 4, 5 and 7. On August 2 and August 8, SIEMS responded to aided cases who refused transport.