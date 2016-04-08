Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARREST

John P. Perry, 20, of Mastic was stopped for speeding on St. Mary’s Road on July 31, and arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana. He was ticketed for speeding and consuming alcohol in a vehicle. Mr. Perry was released on his own recognizance in anticipation of a future court date.

ACCIDENTS

Neal W. Raymond of Shelter Island was headed north on West Neck Road on July 27 near the intersection with Shore Road when he accidently struck a utility pole. Mr. Raymond was transported by a Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team to Eastern Long Island Hospital for treatment of a minor head injury. Damage to his car exceeded $1,000 and the utility pole required repair by PSEG, police reported.

Dale F. Nichols of New York City was backing up in the parking lot at the Sylvester Manor farm stand on Manwaring Road on July 23 when his car struck another driven by Gregory K. Cranford, who was pulling into the parking area. Both cars were damaged.

Adam C. Volosik of Southold was in his car aboard a South Ferry vessel on August 1, when he inadvertently took his foot off the brake and rolled back into a car in which Nicholas J. Lloyd of East Hampton was the driver; both vehicles sustained minor damage.

A car struck a deer on a Center roadway on July 30; the deer died and was removed by the Highway Department.

SUMMONSES

On July 27, Jason T. Tyler of Slidell, Louisiana, was ticketed on West Neck Road for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone, and Juan C. Perez of Greenport was ticketed on New York Avenue for speeding 44 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone, and being an unlicensed operator.

Amanda L. Bryant of Blue Point was ticketed on New York Avenue on July 28 for speeding 44 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone; that same day. Anthony M. McAteer of Shelter Island was ticketed on West Neck Road for driving without a seat belt.

On July 29, Henry Lamon Vollmer of Bronxville was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, and Oliver L. Newcombe of London, Ontario, was ticketed on West Neck Road for speeding 48 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Nicholas A. Drbal of Westport, Connecticut, was ticketed on New York Avenue on July 30, for failure to stop at a stop sign.

On West Neck Road on July 31, Philip Martin of Montclair, New Jersey, was ticketed for speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, and Aidan Quinn Graham of Brooklyn was ticketed for speeding 49 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Police issued 39 parking tickets last week.

OTHER REPORTS

Police officers on several occasions last week demonstrated the use of police equipment, police vehicles and vessels, and discussed the jobs performed by police officers and bay constables with groups of youngsters enrolled in Island camp programs.

On July 26, a Center caller reported that an unknown person had left items on her property.

A Westmoreland caller reported to police on July 27 that a person had been missing for more than one hour; the person was found soon after.

Police investigated a landlord/tenant dispute on July 28.

A caller reported a raccoon caught in a dumpster behind a Heights business on July 28. A police officer responded, along with Beau Payne, the animal control officer, and the two released the raccoon.

A golden retriever went missing in the Cartwright area on July 28; it was wearing a Shelter Island collar with ID tags.

Police spotted a suspicious vehicle early in the morning of July 29, parked in the Heights with a sliding door and windows left open; it turned out the owner had run out of gas and walked home.

Police received two complaints about fireworks on July 29. A caller in Long View and another on Ram Island reported fireworks coming from neighboring properties; no evidence of fireworks was found in either case.

A Center caller complained to police on July 30 that a neighbor was illuminating his yard with numerous LED fixtures in violation of the town’s dark skies law. When police responded, the neighbor was not at home and the caller was advised to follow up with the Building Department.

Also last week, police responded to a call about a barking dog, but could not hear any barking; investigated a complaint that someone was removing rocks and sand from Hay Beach, but found nothing amiss; issued a warning to a driver who allowed a child to ride without a seat belt; and followed up, without success, a report of someone driving erratically in Dering Harbor.

Police also notified PSEG about poles on Winthrop Road leaning into the roadway; heard reports of a lost license plate and stolen property, and from a cleaning service that accidently set off a burglary alarm; fingerprinted an applicant for a job; and checked on the welfare of a family member of a concerned caller.

AT SEA

A caller reported that a 50-foot boat was going 20 miles per hour in West Neck Harbor. A bay constable found it at the Island Boatyard and ticketed owner Scott N. Stearns of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, for operating an unregistered motor boat, and advised him of the 5-mph limit in the harbor.

Derek J. Kennelly of Port Jefferson was stopped by a bay constable in the South Ferry Channel and ticketed for reckless operation on July 31, of his 60-foot Pershing yacht, Priceless, for causing water to break over the bow of a ferry. He was also ticketed for failure to carry a registration certificate.

A Silver Beach resident, concerned about a reddish brown plume about 75 feet offshore, contacted police on July 29; a bay constable reported back that it was a harmless algae bloom that occurs when water temperatures are high.

A bay constable stopped a vessel for passing the police boat at a high rate of speed on July 30, and warned the operator for not having a sounding device aboard.

Elsewhere in waters around the Island, bay constables: assisted a stranded sailboat; advised owners of an illegally moored boat to move to a proper anchorage; ticketed a boat owner for staying long over time at the town dock in Dering Harbor; responded to a call about a boat adrift that turned out to be under tow; and assisted a boater who ran aground exiting Coecles Harbor in a 33-foot sport fishing boat.

A caller notified police that his boat trailer had become stuck at the bottom of the Silver Beach Lagoon landing ramp; police set out cones and yellow caution tape until the Highway Department was able to assist with removing the trailer.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island EMS teams transported aided cases to ELIH twice on July 26 and August 1, and once on July 27 and July 30.