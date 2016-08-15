Shelter Island Justice Court report

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on August 8, 2016, as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

A bench warrant was issued for Sam Orlofsky of New York City on five charges, including DWI and aggravated DWI.

Hally Dinkel of Shelter Island pleaded guilty and was fined $750 plus a $400 state surcharge, had his license revoked for six months, and was given a conditional one-year discharge for a first offense of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, reduced from a first offense of operating a motor vehicle under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol. Related charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right were covered under the plea.

Michelle V. Rosnack of Mattituck pleaded guilty and was fined $300 plus $93 for speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 49 miles per hour.

Freddy S. Lopez of East Hampton pleaded guilty and was fined $75 plus $93 for speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 45 miles per hour. A charge of being an unlicensed driver was dismissed.

The following drivers were charged with speeding in a 35-mph zone and pleaded guilty to reduced charges of vehicle light violations: Henry L. Munoz of Laurel, Maryland, $150 plus $93, reduced from speeding 42 miles per hour; Ashley E. Rempe of Aquebogue, $150 plus $63, reduced from speeding 55 miles per hour; and James B. Steele of Cutchogue, $100 plus $63, reduced from speeding 47 miles per hour.

Mark Fitzgerald of Southampton pleaded guilty and was fined $75 plus $93 for operating an unregistered vehicle, reduced from operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Charges were reduced from violation of miscellaneous rules to turn signal violations in exchange for guilty pleas from Edward R. McNally of North Salem, New York, who was fined $100 plus $93, and F.D. Claiborne of Sound Beach, who was fined $50 plus $93.

Michael D. Tryon of Shelter Island was fined $75 plus $93 for a seat belt violation.

Nicholas S. Coslou of New York City pleaded guilty and was fined $100 for failing to have an observer aboard his vessel while towing a person.

Davar Rad of Miami Beach pleaded guilty and was fined $150 for operating a vessel at a speed greater than 5 miles per hour within 100 feet of an anchored boat.

The court dismissed parking violation charges for Vera Chaplin of Irvington, New York; Kathryn A. O’Hagan of Shelter Island, and Kristina O’Neill of Brooklyn.

Adjourned to later dates in the court’s calendar were 21 cases; 18 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and three at the request of the court.