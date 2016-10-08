Shelter Island Heights traffic changes on the way

For at the second time this year, the Town Board is contemplating what to do about traffic in the Heights.

Stella Lagudis, general manager of the Heights Property Owners Corporation brought requests to the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session to improve traffic flow in the area. It’s expected all requests will get quick approval by the board, but the bid for a stop sign along New York Avenue seems to be a non-starter.

But board members asked for time to hear from others in the community — both residents and those with businesses in the commercial district — before settling on a solution the traffic situation.

The board reacted favorably to requests for:

• A crosswalk at the intersection of Grand and Bay avenues with a sign indicating that traffic must stop for pedestrians.

• A crosswalk at the northern end of the triangle near the Chequit Inn, again with a sign alerting drivers to stop for pedestrians.

• A two-hour parking limit on Waverly Place between Grand Avenue Street between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The proposed stop sign along New York Avenue at a bend in the roadway, meant to slow drivers, might have the opposite effect, Police Chief Jim Read said. Drivers are apt to stop and then speed up to make up for lost time, he said.

Pubic Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr. suggested a traffic engineer should look at the situation.

Liam Carroll, who lives on New York Avenue with his wife and two young children, said he fears a serious accident is inevitable, having watched speeders — one he estimated as going 70 mph — rush by his house. Mr. Carroll said there’s a “new breed of people” visiting the Island who are “very aggressive” drivers.

Anyone pulling out of a driveway and bikers and walkers on the narrow roadway are endangered .

A suggestion months ago to make New York Avenue a one-way road met with objections from commercial interests, Ms. Lagudis said, fearing the loss of business. But she agreed to poll them again.

Town Board members said they want to hear from the public with alternative ideas.

In other business, the Town Board:

• Addressed the ongoing issue of short-term rentals, this time with an eye to possibly limiting them between May 15 and September 15. Owners would still either have to be on the property or list someone who would be available at all times to oversee problems. A town registry would be established and the required 3 percent occupancy tax would have to be collected and paid to New York State.

But the Town Board wants to leave the discussion open to hear from more residents before drafting an ordinance.

• Heard from Kathy Gooding about a request to sign on to a plan aimed at establishing “a blueway” — a waterway where kayakers and paddle boarders would find it safe to enjoy their sports free from interference from motor boats.

Councilman Paul Shepherd hesitated, unsure what endorsing the idea might mean to Shelter Island in terms of where a blueway could be created and where boaters would come ashore.

Councilman Jim Colligan said there needs to be a conversation with operators of Mashomack Preserve and Sylvester Manor where signs specifically prohibit boaters from coming ashore. Ms. Gooding’s request was tabled.