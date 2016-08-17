Shelter Island drug bust leads to $100,000 bail

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

As the result of a Shelter Island Police Department investigation, Ryan A. Sharp, 36, of New York City, was arrested on Sunday afternoon, August 14 at a Westmoreland residence on three drugs charges.

“The defendant was found to be in possession of pills and numerous individual packages of cocaine commonly known as ‘eight-balls’ with intent to sell,” said Detective Sergeant Jack H. Thilberg in news release.

Mr. Sharp was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, with intent to sell, a class B felony; criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree; and criminally using drug paraphernalia/possession of a scale, according to the police report.

Shelter Island Police Chief James Read said the street value of the drugs was about $7,000.

Mr. Sharp was held overnight and arraigned at Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum, who set bail at $100,000 and bond at $300,000 subject to a bail sufficiency hearing, and remanded him to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in Riverhead, the court reported.