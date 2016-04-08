Shelter Island Calendar for the week

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, with library. (631) 749-0042.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

Waterfront concert, Jim Preston & Friends perform in free concert. Bring a chair and a picnic. Volunteer Park gazebo, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

Potluck farm lunch, sample farm-fresh selections. Bring a chair and dish to share to Sylvester Manor’s Long Barn, 12:15 p.m. Details at sylvestermanor.org.

Race Week, a three-day sailing regatta at Shelter Island Yacht Club. Runs through Sunday. Details at siyc.com/raceweek.

Friends of the Library, non-profit that supports the Shelter Island Library welcomes new members at its annual meeting, 4:30 p.m., library. For details, call (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogue, library gallery curator Roz Dimon interviews artists taking part in upcoming ArtSI Open Studio Tour, 7 p.m., library. Details at (631) 749-0042 or artsi.info.

Works in Progress Concert, performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Free. Call (212) 877-5045 for details.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

Free skin cancer screening, Senior Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For an appointment, call Town Hall at (631) 749-0291 or Dr. Sumayah Jamal at (212) 229-0333.

Pet blessing, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 11 a.m., followed by special service to remember pets that have passed away.

DIY hula hoop, a chance for kids ages 7 and up to create their own hula hoops, library, noon. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 ext. 108 for more information.

Works in Progress Concert, performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Free. For details, call (212) 877-5045.

Dance Party, at the Haven’s Barn to benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society. 8 to 10 p.m. $10 for adults; $5 kids up to 16. Details at shelterislandhistorical.org.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

Garden Club of Shelter Island, learn “Secrets of a Master Gardener” from speaker Susan King at St. Mary’s Fellowship Hall. Business meeting starts at 11 a.m.; speaker begins at 12:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

League of Women Voters, meets to discuss upcoming activities; 10:30 a.m. to noon, library. All are welcome. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Waterfront concert, Penny and John Kerr perform in free, town-sponsored concert. Bring a chair and a picnic. Volunteer Park gazebo, 6:30 p.m.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 5: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

August 5: Friends of the Library, annual meeting, library, 4:30 p.m.

August 8: MS4, 3 p.m.

August 8: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

August 8: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

August 9: Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee, 9 a.m.

August 9: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 9: Planning Board, 7 p.m.