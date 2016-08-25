Shelter Island Calendar

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3.

Sylvester Manor farm stand, final week of summer hours: Wednesday & Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday & Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sylvester Manor Gate House, new this season, opposite Manor entrance, daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, weekdays through Labor Day, noon to 4 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Once school starts, 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

Goo creations, create icky, slimy goo, library, 2 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Great Decisions, fourth of eight monthly discussions on foreign policy issues, library, 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Waterfront concert, Tom & Lisa perform in town-sponsored concert at Volunteer Park gazebo overlooking Dering Harbor. Bring a blanket or chair, and a picnic. 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

Young naturalists, learn about bluebirds and make a craft, Mashomack Preserve, 10:30 a.m. to noon, or 1 to 2:30 p.m. To register, call (631) 749-1001.

Owls at the library, learn about these amazing birds in a visit from the Quogue Wildlife Foundation, 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Perlman alumni concert, Ariel String Quartet, Clark Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25, kids free. Call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

Art Show & Craft Fair, dozens of vendors plus raffle to benefit scholarship program, Shelter Island School grounds, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details at shelterislandchamber.org.

Green Expo, learn how to live an environmentally-sensitive lifestyle. Green Options Committe, American Legion Hall, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lemonade and bake sale, Presbyterian Church grounds, starting at 8 a.m., homemade beverages and baked goods sold all day.

Country Fair, kids games, live music, great foot, Center firehouse, noon to 4 p.m.

Pet Day, adopt from Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons. Police station. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details at arfhamptons.org.

Alumni concert, Ariel String Quartet, Clark Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25, kids free, at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

Rubber duck race, launch at Volunteer Park, noon. Cost is $20 per duck. For details, visit shelterislandchamber.org.

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

1st Lt. Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund, golf outing, Vineyards Golf Club, Riverhead. For details, see josephjtheinertmemorialfund.org.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

Straw bees, build the tallest structure you can out of bees, library, 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31

6th grade orientation, 10 a.m. to noon. Meet in school lobby.

Manor farm stand, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but no more Wednesday hours after this week. Details at sylvestermanor.org.

Amazing magnets, make magical creations, library, 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

One Minute to Midnight, history book club discussion, library, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Manor farm stand, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but no more Thursday hours after this week. Details at sylvestermanor.org.

Lego club, choose a challenge to complete! Library, noon. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

Anime Club, join fellow fans to watch and discuss anime, library, 2:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Letterati, dramatic readings of letters library, 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Free. For details, call (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

Snapper Derby, kids fish & keep one. Weigh-in with prizes and cookout, American Legion Hall, 5 p.m. Details at shelterislandsnapperderby.org

Plein Air, two-day workshop on Taylor’s Island, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. $75. To register, contact Linda Puls at seapulse@optonline.net or (631) 749- 0049.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 26: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

August 29: Special School Board Meeting, 5 p.m., school conference room.

August 30: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.