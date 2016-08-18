Shelter Island Calendar

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall. (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

CANCELLED – Sunset Beach Charity car wash, for Freedom for All foundation fighting modern-day slavery. Donate instead at freedomforall.org.

Waterfront concert, Heather, with Pete on guitar, performs a free, town-sponsored concert. Bring a chair and picnic. Volunteer Park gazebo, 6:30 p.m.

Manor movie night, screening of a film about hunger in America, “A Place at the Table,” and a director Q & A with Lori Silverbush. Sylvester Manor office. 7 p.m. Admission is $10; kids, free. (631) 749-0626.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19

Young Naturalists, “I Am an Artist” program, all materials supplied. Donations appreciated. 10:30 a.m. to noon or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Reading Club party, celebrate great summer reads with games and prizes, library, noon. For information, call (631) 749-0042.

Potluck lunch, last chance to enjoy farm fresh samplings of student work, 12:15, at Sylvester Manor’s Long Barn. Bring a blanket or chair and a dish to share. For details, visit sylvestermanor.org

Friday Night Dialogues, Historian Roger Horowitz discusses his book “Kosher USA: How Coke Became Kosher & Other Tales of Modern Food,” library. 7 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni concert, Violinist Eric Silberger performs at the Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. $25, under 18 free. For details, see perlmanmusicprogram.org.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Book sale, browse and buy during this special sale at the library. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Shakespeare in Community, Discussion on “Henry V,” moderated by local writer Becky Cole, library. 12:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Chicken BBQ, at Fireman’s Field to benefit the Shelter Island Fire Department. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Tickets at most Island businesses. Takeout available. Details at shelterislandfd.org

ArtSI Open Studios, tour artist studios around the Island. Noon to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. Also, Sunday, August 21. For details and map visit artsi.info.

Nature photography, Jim Colligan discusses tips for taking amazing photos in nature. Mashomack Preserve visitor center. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Free, but space is limited and registration is requested. Call (631) 749-1001.

Works in Progress concert, Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

ArtSI Open Studios, tour artist studios. Noon to 5 p.m. Free and open to the public. For details and map visit artsi.info.

Block Party, Hay Beach Property Owners Association holds its annual block party. Noon to 5 p.m. In front of 7 & 10 Hay Beach Road. Open to all Hay Beach residents.

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

Simon Gavron Challenge Cup, final rounds of soccer tournament to benefit Shelter Island Lions Club. Fiske Field, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 23

Puffy paint, make 3D creations with the puffiest paint you’ve ever seen! 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Safe boating, a two-session course offered by Shelter Island Police Department. EMS Building, 12 Manwaring Road. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Continues Wednesday, same time. $10. Reserve at (631) 749-0600.

Cookbook club, “Berry-licious!” 6 p.m., library. For details, call (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24

Family board games, fun for the whole family. Games of varying difficulty. 1 to 3 p.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for details.

Shakespeare in Community, Film screening of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” moderated by local writer Becky Cole, library. 4 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

Goo creations, create icky, slimy goo. 2 p.m., library. Call (631) 749-0042 for details.

“Great Decisions,” Fourth in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “International Migration,” library. 5:30 p.m. (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

Waterfront concert, Tom and Lisa and friends perform a free, town-sponsored outdoor concert. Bring a beach chair and a picnic. Volunteer Park Gazebo, 6:30 p.m.

Snapper Derby sponsors, last day to sign up and get your name on event T-shirt! Donate $250 by check payable to Shelter Island Lions Club and mail to: Binder Pools, PO Box 1960, Shelter Island NY 11964. MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 20: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

August 22: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

August 22: Fire Commissioners, Center Firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

August 23: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 24: Town ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.