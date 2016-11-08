Shelter Island Calendar

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

CSA pickups, Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 11 a.m.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

EVENTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

League of Women Voters, meets to discuss voter registration/absentee ballot distribution, candidate forum and fall member party; 10:30 a.m. to noon, library. All are welcome. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Waterfront concert, Penny and John Kerr perform in free, town-sponsored outdoor concert. Bring a chair and a picnic. Volunteer Park gazebo overlooking Dering Harbor, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

Potluck lunch, enjoy farm fresh samplings of student work, 12:15, at Sylvester Manor’s Long Barn. Bring a blanket or chair and a dish to share. For details, visit sylvestermanor.org

Friday Night Dialogue, Poets David Katz and Linda Stern will share their work, library. 7 p.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Works in Progress concert, performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Free. Call (212) 877-5045 for details.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

Battle of the Books, Stony Brook University. Watch the showdown between the Shelter Island Library’s book trivia team and other Suffolk County library teams. Noon. Free admission but find your own transportation. Call Jamie LaGasse at (631) 749-0042 x 108, for more information.

10th Annual Kettle Clambake fundraiser, Taylor’s Island. 2 to 5 p.m. Only 100 tickets sold. To buy yours, contact pat@taylorsisland.org or (631) 749-1603.

ARTSI opening reception, Wine and cheese reception hosted in the library gallery to celebrate upcoming ArtSI Open Studio Tour. 4 to 6 p.m. Call (631) 749-0042.

Summer soirée, Island Gift of Life Foundation J. McLaughlin trunk show with cocktails and nibbles. 4 to 7 p.m. Ram’s Head Inn. Details at IslandGiftofLife.org

Works in Progress Concert, performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 7:30 p.m. Free. Call (212) 877-5045 for details.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

Artist reception, meet Carol Wilson and celebrate her exhibit, “Shelter Island Plein Air Views,” Griffing & Collins Real Estate, 4 to 6 p.m. For details, contact Janalyn Travis-Messer at (631) 749-0500.

Garden Club of Shelter Island, join in a special ceremony celebrating the lives of members who have passed away this year.

Union Chapel in the Grove. 10:30 a.m.; reception to follow. All are welcome.

House tours, take a 40-minute tour of the 1737 manor house. $20 per person; $10 for members, 3 to 5 p.m. Reserve at (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

Creekside concert, the Freewheel Trio performs, 5 p.m., lawn at Sylvester Manor. Bring a blanket or low profile beach chair. Admission $25. Picnic or buy from food truck. For details, call (631) 749-0626.

MONDAY, AUGUST 15

Preschool Open House, visit the classroom and meet the teachers in the programs for children ages 2 through 4 at the Shelter Island Early Childhood Learning Center, 5 to 7 p.m. Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. For details, visit shelterislandpreschool.com

TUESDAY, AUGUST 16

Ozobots, kids interested in science, technology and robotics, learn about ozobots at the library, 1 p.m. Call (631) 749-0042 for details.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

Fitness fantasy, kids can create fitness-themed artwork, library, noon. Call (631) 749-0042 for details.

300 desserts needed, for party at a Camp Adventure program for children with cancer. Drop items off at Shelter Island School parking lot between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. not at the camp. For details, contact Debbie Speeches at (516) 702-6986.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 18

Charity car wash, raise awareness of and funds to fight modern day slavery when the Freedom for All foundation sponsors a car wash at the Sunset Beach Hotel. 1 to 6 p.m. in the hotel parking lot. Learn more or donate, at freedomforall.org

Waterfront concert, Heather, with Pete on guitar, performs a free, town-sponsored oudoor concert. Bring a chair and picnic. Volunteer Park gazebo, 6:30 p.m.

Manor movie night, screening of film about hunger among American children, “A Place at the Table,” plus director Q & A with Lori Silverbush, Manor office. 7 p.m. Admission is $10; kids, free. (631) 749-0626.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

August 5: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

August 5: Friends of the Library, annual meeting, library, 4:30 p.m.

August 8: MS4, 3 p.m.

August 8: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

August 8: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

August 9: Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee, 9 a.m.

August 9: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 9: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

August 15: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

August 15: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

August 16: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

August 17: Town ZBA, 7:30 p.m.