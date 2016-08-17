School Superintendent: Test results move from ‘good to great’

Glowing with pride at advancements Shelter Island students have achieved on New York State Education Department tests, Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik told the Board of Education Monday night the district is “moving from good to great.”

Island student scores from grades three through eight were 9 percent higher than those in other Suffolk County school districts, and 13 percent higher than schools throughout New York State.

The results of testing on math by 42 students had 52 percent showing proficiency as compared with 41 percent throughout Suffolk County, and 39 percent throughout the state.

At the same time, 10 of the 42 students demonstrated “partial math proficiency,” demonstrating knowledge, skills and practices, but below their grade levels, and 10 others were well below proficiency standards, according to the tests administered to students in grades 3 through 8.

Of 48 students tested on English language arts, 48 percent showed proficiency, while throughout Suffolk County and New York State, the average was 38 percent. Of the 44 students demonstrating proficiency in this area, four were at the highest level, four, while 40 were at level three,

Eighteen students were at level two, demonstrating some proficiency, but below their grade levels, and seven were below proficiency at level one.

Island students taking Regents exams showed an 8 percent increase of passing marks from the previous year, with an average rate of 91.6 percent for the Regents tests administered on February 15, 2016, compared with an average of 83.6 percent the previous year.

On the English arts Regents exam, 100 percent of the 16 students taking the exam passed. On the social studies exam, 36 of 38 students and 47 of 52 students taking the math test passed, bringing that result to a 90.4 percent average.

Of the 61 students taking the science Regents test, 88.5 percent passed.

Another measure of achievement, according to Mr. Skuggevik, is the number of college credits high school students garnered in the 2015-16 school year compared with credits for the previous year.

There were opportunities in the 2014-15 school year to earn up to 24 college credits when Mr. Skuggevik first introduced the concept to Shelter Island. But he was able to expand the program in the 2015-16 year and students had opportunities for college level courses amounting to 262 credits.

It’s possible some colleges won’t accept all the credits a student has earned, because that’s an individual decision schools make, he said.

In other actions Monday night, the Board of Education: