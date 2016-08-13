Richard’s Almanac: Walking the walk

We seniors are always told that exercise is good, and that a very healthy exercise is walking.

Walking tends to be low impact and is available to just about everyone. No special equipment is needed. A brisk walk of one half hour each day can be beneficial to all, not just seniors, experts agree. Obesity rates for young people are high these days. They also could benefit from walking.

We use our cars to go everywhere, even for short distances. This tends to be the case in rural areas. City residents do a great deal more walking than country folk. One reason is it’s difficult to move a car around in an urban environment. It’s also very difficult to park.

However, the main reason cities are walker-friendly is they have sidewalks — areas where one can safely walk without fear of cars, bikes and skateboards.

But city life is not for everyone.

I’ve done my share of walking on this Island and it can be quite pleasant. When I worked at the Reporter office on Grand Avenue many years ago, I walked the distance down Route 114 most mornings, weather permitting. The only problem was explaining to motorists that I was doing this voluntarily and didn’t need a ride.

We didn’t have sidewalks, but there was always ample room to walk safely on the shoulder. And the volume of traffic was not what it is now.

I decided to push my visiting toddler grandson in his stroller down the hill to the post office last Friday.

It was not relaxing.

There was a steady stream of vehicles, mostly trucks, that appeared to be rushing across the Island. To feel safe, I wound up pushing the stroller along the shoulder, which was good upper body exercise. Strollers do not go smoothly over grass. The sidewalks on Bridge Street and the rest of the Heights were a welcome relief.

Am I suggesting the installation of sidewalks all over this rural Island? No. But somehow walkers should be made to feel more comfortable. Maybe walking the trails in our acres of open space or walking the trails in Mashomack are suitable solutions.

On another subject: Last Sunday I noticed an interesting business card pinned to the seniors-only bulletin board at the IGA. The title struck me — “Dinner’s Maid.” The service, run by Michelle Beckwith, will provide meals weekly or monthly following your budget, food choices and dietary needs, and will be prepared in your kitchen. Michelle will prepare a week’s worth of meals and freeze them.

All you do is heat them. She will also prepare meals for you and your weekend guests, and has a shopping service available. And she will offer senior discounts.

For more details, give her a call at (484) 894-6169 or email dinnersmaid@yahoo.com.