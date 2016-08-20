Reverend Ophelia Laughlin to preach at Union Chapel

Union Chapel will welcome back the Reverend Ophelia Laughlin, rector of St. George’s-by-the-River Episcopal Church in Rumson, New Jersey, to preach Sunday, August 21, at Union Chapel, at 10:30 a.m.

Her sermon is “Faith Talk in the Context of Religious Pluralism.”

Reverend Laughlin holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from Princeton University, a Master of Science in Nursing from Pace University and a Master of Divinity from the General Theological Seminary. She has been rector at St. George’s-by-the-River since 2000.

Chapel organist Linda Betjeman and cellist Jeannie Woelker will perform pieces by W. H. Squire and J. S. Bach.

All are welcome to join the interdenominational Christian worship at this service.