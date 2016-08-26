Pop-up shop supports Sylvester Manor Farm

The Sylvester Manor Gatehouse, a new pop-up shop, opened this weekend stocking farm-themed home, gift and food items made or grown on Shelter Island or the East End.

The rustic shop opposite the Manor’s gates at the corner of North Ferry and Manwaring roads, will remain open through November.

All purchases support the nonprofit organization’s cultural events and its work in sustainable agriculture, farmer education, children’s programs, school field trips and historic preservation.

The new space — open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Labor Day and then weekends only through Thanksgiving — also functions as a visitor center, where guests can pick up a map for self-guided tours or find out more about the farm and its programs.

Learn more at sylvestermanor.org.