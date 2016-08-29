New traffic stops set for Heights; pedestrian crosswalks to be drawn

STOP in the name of safety.

Shelter Island may be allergic to red lights, but not stop signs where they’re needed. At the recent request of the Shelter Island Heights Property Owners Corporation, new signs are coming to busy corners and crosswalks are to be drawn to facilitate both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The Town Board voted Friday to put new stop signs on Bay Avenue and Waverly Place where they meet Grand Avenue. Pedestrian crosswalks will be drawn on Grand Avenue near the intersection of Bay Avenue and on Grand Avenue near the intersection with Waverly Place.

The new law establishing the new signs and crosswalks was to take place immediately upon filing with the Secretary of the State.

Still pending is a request from HPOC General Manager Stella Lagudis to do something about speeding traffic on narrow New York Avenue.

But it’s expected the Town Board, at the suggestion of Public Works Commissioner Jay Card Jr., will await until it can get an opinion from a traffic engineer.