Library seeks summer program enhancements

At their annual meeting on Friday, the Shelter Island Friends of the Library agreed to explore the possibility of adding a signature summer program aimed at attracting more summer residents. It could be a concert by folk singer Caroline Doctorow who had been unable to participate in a program originally planned for this year, according to Library Director Terry Lucas.

Board members discussed a simple clam bar and music, perhaps sometime in July 2017, and likely to be on a week night so as not to conflict with the many weekend programs occuring during the summer.

Another possible program would be a “pickleball” tournament. The game is played on a tennis court, but with a wiffleball and designed as an activity that can appeal to people of all ages.

And still another thought was to appeal to Island photographers to donate works the library could sell to raise funds to support its year-round activities.

Board members will begin exploring the various ideas. At the same time, the board needs volunteers to help with the Fall Harvest Festival scheduled for October 7, according to Mary Ellen McGayhey, chairperson.

With two board members — Mary Ann Moderelli and Kathy Doroski — resigning this year, the nominating committee identified one candidate, Lora Lomuscio, to fill a seat. The committee is still looking for a second to recommend to the full board.

Contributions to the library through various grants totalled $16,521 between the end of August 2015 and the beginning of August this year.

Its checking account balance is up a few thousand dollars, from $44, 384 last year to $47,412 this year.

Gains this year in investments show a balance of $424,661, up from $391,414 at this time in 2015.

j.lane@sireporter.com