Green Expo: Want to learn how to go solar, help preserve our aquifer and bays, and protect the Island for future generations?

Attend the seventh annual Green Expo sponsored by the Island’s Green Options Committee.

This year’s lineup includes solar energy companies, environmental organizations, Island non-profits and, from the town, the Highway Department, Water Advisory Committee and Deer & Tick Committee. This kid-friendly event takes place Saturday, August 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the American Legion Hall grounds, or, if it rains, inside the Youth Center.

Admission is free. Call Tim Purtell at (631) 749-3225 for more information.

Goo Creations: Learn about science and create icky, slimy goo. Come to the library on Thursday, August 25, 2 p.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Young Naturalists: Learn all about the New York state bird in Mashomack Preserve’s program, “Bluebird, Bluebird in and out My Window.” Friday, August 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon, or 1 to 2:30 p.m. Appropriate for ages 4 & up. Donations appreciated.

Art Show and Crafts Fair: Join in the fun at this much-anticipated event at the Shelter Island School on Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Free admission and free parking.