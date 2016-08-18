Chicken BBQ: If you’ve been walking, biking or driving around the Island lately, chances are you’ve noticed the brightly-colored signs marketing a treasured Shelter Island tradition.

One of the summer’s most anticipated events, the Shelter Island Fire Department’s 53rd Annual Chicken BBQ will take place on Saturday, August 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Fireman’s Field, at the corner of Cartwright and Burns roads.

Tickets, $25 for adults and $15 for children, are available at Island businesses, as well as at the event. Takeout is available, too.

Board Games: Bring the whole family to play fun board games at the Shelter Island Library! Games of varying difficulties will be available. Wednesday, August 24, from 1 to 3 p.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Goo Creations: Learn about science and create icky, slimy goo. Come to the library on Thursday, August 25, at 2 p.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Young Naturalists: Learn all about the New York state bird in Mashomack Preserve’s program, “Bluebird, Bluebird in and out My Window.” Friday, August 26, at 10:30 a.m. to noon, or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Appropriate for ages 4 & up. Donations appreciated.