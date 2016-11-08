Fitness Fantasy: Have you ever imagined breaking a world record or becoming an Olympic champion?

The Shelter Island Library invites you to join artist Joyce Raimondo on Wednesday, August 17, at noon to explore your “Fitness Fantasy.”

Learn about thrilling athletic achievements in pictures by artists LeRoy Neiman and others, and then create your own “fitness fantasy” with cutout figures and paper. Get inspired by your creation, and start chasing the dream.

This program is free. Appropriate for ages 4 and up. Call (631) 749-0042 ext. 108 for more information.

Ozobots: Interested in science, technology or robotics? Try using an ozobot at the library on Tuesday, August 16, at 1 p.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 ext. 108 for more information.

COMING SOON

Young Naturalists: Learn all about the New York state bird in Mashomack Preserve’s program, “Bluebird, Bluebird in and out My Window,” Friday, August 26, at 10:30 a.m. to noon, or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Appropriate for ages 4 & up. Donations appreciated.

Art Show and Craft Fair: Do you have artwork or crafts to sell? Join in the fun at this much-anticipated event at the Shelter Island School on Saturday, August 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vendors under age 18 are eligible for a 3- by 3-foot booth for $10. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce. Apply today at shelterislandchamber.org. Free admission and free parking.