This week, your best bet for a fun learning experience is Mashomack Preserve’s upcoming “Young Naturalists: I Am an Artist.”

The creative program will kick off with a reading of the book, “I Am an Artist,” followed by a short hike with New York City-based artist, Grace Markman. Ms. Markman will then lead the kids in observational drawing.

The program will take place on Friday, August 10, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, or from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All materials will be supplied.

Donations appreciated. Call (631) 749-1001 for more information.

Hula Hooping: Construct your own hula-hoops and then get in the swing and try them out! Express your creativity at the Shelter Island Library on Saturday, August 6 at noon. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Boom Painting: Join artist Cheryl Frey at the library on Tuesday, August 9, at 2 p.m. to create original abstract art using fizzing and exploding paint. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Sink or Float: Calling all scientists! The library will be hosting experiments to determine which everyday items sink or float on Wednesday, August 10, at 1 p.m. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.

Cupcakes and Coloring: Whether you’re an artist or a dessert enthusiast or both, this activity is for you. Come to the library on Thursday, August 11, at 11 a.m. to color and enjoy a cupcake. Free. Call (631) 749-0042 for more information.