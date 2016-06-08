Just when you thought it was safe to go … to the bathroom?

This great white shark (or a reasonable facsimile), nicknamed Finnegan by Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know, has taken his act indoors. Stephen Read might have checked the shower, but then, would that have made any difference?

Finnegan will surface again next week in this spot, as we track his progress around the Island, all leading to the annual ArtSI studio tour scheduled for August 20 and 21.

For more information, visit artsit.info.