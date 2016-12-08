Island cooling station open for all; oppressive heat, humidity ticketed for weekend

The Senior Activity Center is available to all residents who are suffering from the heat and overwhelming humidity and need a cool place.

While center Director Loretta Fanelli will be there until 5 p.m. today, Friday, she advises that if you need a place after that during this heat wave, call Shelter Island Police at (631) 749 0600 and they will open up the center.

While seniors attending regular activities have tended to linger longer this week, Ms. Fanelli said others haven’t sought out the comfort of the center.

She reminds people to stay hydrated and if they don’t have air conditioners, to use fans that will help evaporate sweat, cooling the body.

Other advice to follow: Avoid discomfort and exhaustion by slowing down, drinking plenty of fluids and staying indoors.

The heat and humidity will stick around through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Expect a low temperature of 77 tonight, and tomorrow, Saturday, the high will be 89, accompanied by heavy rain, the NWS predicts. Sunday should be more of the same, with a high of 86 and suffocating humidity, according to the NWS.

j.lane@sireporter.com