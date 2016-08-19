I’ll have what she’s having

Everybody, and we mean everybody, stops by the lunch counter at the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy during these summer months.

So it’s no surprise the great white shark (or a reasonable facsimile), nicknamed Finnegan by Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know, was spotted surfacing for a snack this week.

Finnegan has made his final on this site, to remind you that the free ArtSi Studio Tour will take place tomorrow, Saturday, August 20, and Sunday August 21, from noon to 5 p.m.

For more information visit artsi.info.