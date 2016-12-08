Food column: Surf and turf on a stick

Call them kebabs or “en brochette” or whatever you want, but cooking on skewers is a way of providing a delicious meal very quickly. Well … it cooks quickly, but there is a bit of prep time, of course!

The results are worth it, and the varieties and combinations of foods you can put on a stick are endless. This particular recipe uses shrimp, swordfish, beef and vegetables, but feel free to substitute tuna for the sword, scallops for the shrimp, lamb or chicken for the beef or whatever else you can think of.

I played around with three different marinades for the proteins here, but the teriyaki for the beef could easily be used for everything. Most of the time here is spent cutting everything up and loading the skewers, but the marinades are simple and quick. The best thing is to hit these bad boys at the end with a light brushing of maître d’hotel butter, a simple compound that adds a delicious finish.

I used a simple pilaf as a base, but you could also do a chilled orzo salad, couscous, quinoa or even some simple greens with a light vinaigrette.

About the skewers. I use bamboo, but never soak them because even if I leave them in the water for days they burn up anyway.

My solution is to cover the skewers with food, and if there’s a bit of exposed bamboo on the “handle” end, just slide a piece of doubled-over foil under them while grilling to protect them. Properly assembled, this recipe will cover the whole skewer.

Surf and Turf en Brochette with Rice Pilaf

Prep time 60 minutes; Cooking time 10 – 15 minutes; Makes 8 skewers

Special equipment needed: 10 inch bamboo skewers, charcoal or gas grill

For the beef:

½ pound sirloin, cut in 16 cubes, 1 inch each

2 ½ tablespoons oyster sauce

1 ½ tablespoons soy sauce

1 ½ tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

Combine the ingredients, toss with the beef in a non-reactive bowl and marinate for 15 minutes.

For the swordfish:

1 pound swordfish, cut into 16, 1 inch cubes

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chopped fresh tarragon

Combine the ingredients, toss with the fish in a non-reactive bowl and marinate for 5 minutes.

For the shrimp:

16 large shrimp, peeled, de-veined, tail off

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

1 clove garlic, chopped fine

Combine the ingredients, toss with the shrimp in a non-reactive bowl and marinate for 5 minutes.

For the mâitre d’ hotel butter

¼ teaspoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian parsley

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

2 ounces (4 tablespoons) unsalted butter at room temperature

Freshly ground black pepper

Mix the lemon juice with the parsley, then combine with salt and butter. Season with pepper.

For the skewers:

32 1-inch square pieces of onion

32 1-inch square pieces of bell pepper

16 white button mushrooms, stems sliced off even with the bottom of the cap

16 marinated shrimp

16 marinated beef cubes

16 marinated swordfish cubes.

Pierce the top center of a mushroom and slide to the end. Then follow this order: Pepper, shrimp, onion, beef, pepper, sword, two onions, sword, pepper, beef, onion, shrimp, pepper and mushroom.

While cold, spray the grid of a gas or charcoal grill with cooking spray. Heat to medium high.

Grill skewers over the coals for 5 to 6 minutes, turn over and grill for another 5 minutes. Remove to a platter and brush with the maitre d’hotel butter. Serve over rice pilaf.

Rice Pilaf

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon minced shallots

¾ cup basmati or other long-grain rice

1 ½ cups chicken stock

1 small bay leaf

Salt and pepper

In a small saucepan, heat the olive oil and saute the shallots briefly to soften. Add the rice and stir to coat. Stir in the chicken stock and bay leaf, cover and simmer over low heat for 17 minutes. Remove from heat and let stand for five minutes. Fluff with a fork and serve.