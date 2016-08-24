Enjoy Big Easy Jazz on the Island and support Baton Rouge flood victims

Performances by Tom McDermott, renowned New Orleans’ pianist, composer and jazz ambassador, this weekend at The Dory have been reworked as a fundraiser for victims of recent flooding in the Baton Rouge area, according to Joe Lauro, who plans to attend.

Dory owner Jack Kiffer decided to forego the $25 cover charge and instead donate the funds to charities assisting flood victims, Mr. Lauro told the Reporter.

Mr. McDermott, known for an eclectic style, has had bit roles in movies and played himself on the HBO series “Treme.” He will be performing two shows on Saturday, August 27 at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. For reservations or to make a donation for the cause, call The Dory at (631) 749-4300