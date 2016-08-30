Community Housing Board reaches out to seniors

In an effort to ensure all segments of the population are aware of efforts to provide affordable, community housing rentals on the Island, the Community Housing Board (CHB) began an outreach to seniors last week.

Committee Co-chairman Hoot Sherman invited Senior Director Loretta Fanelli to meet with the CHB so she has the information necessary about opportunities for seniors.

For those living in their own homes who have space to rent as apartments, the committee can also assist with providing guidance to get the apartments properly registered.

The committee plans to follow up visits with Senior Program Manager Karin Bennett and with residents who attend Senior Circle activities to ensure they’re aware of the housing efforts.

On August 26, the Town Board approved a change to the town code that had said no town employee or elected official could serve on the CHB. Under the original law, Mary-Faith Westervelt, a sitting Shelter Island Court justice, would have been prohibited from continuing to serve as co-chair or even as a member.

But the board’s unanimous resolution changed the language of the code to read: “No member of the Town Board, Planning Board or Zoning Board of appeals shall serve on the Community Housing Board.”

Ms. Westervelt’s service was challenged at a recent Planning Board meeting by an attorney representing neighbors of a proposed community housing project on the corner of North Ferry and Hedges roads.

The resident’s attorney also challenged the involvement of Councilwoman Chris Lewis, but Ms. Lewis is a Town Board liaison to the CHB, not a voting member.