Chamber launches poll on short-term rental proposal

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce has posted a survey online seeking input on short-term rentals. A proposed amendment to the town code would require that any one-family dwelling rented for less than 14 consecutive days would be considered a bed & breakfast establishment subject to all laws affecting such operations.

The Chamber of Commerce survey asks respondents to weigh in on whether such a change would have a negative or positive financial impact. The survey is open to all, not limited to Chamber members.

Respondents also can add comments about the suggested law change. It is available at surveymonkey.com/r/vdkjnwk or you can connect to it directly from the Chamber of Commerce site at shelterislandchamber.org.

j.lane@sireporter.com