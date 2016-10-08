Careful where you sit

At last week’s Friday Night Dialogues at the Shelter Island Library, a toothsome visitor dropped in as Roz Dimon, the library’s gallery curator, interviewed artists, such as a shocked Susan Schrott (standing), taking part in the upcoming ArtSi Open Studio Tour.

The great white shark (or a reasonable facsimile), nicknamed Finnegan by Reporter cartoonist and artist Peter Waldner, who should know, didn’t seem to disturb the gathering.

Seen above, front row, from left, Cindy Belt, Mark Cappelino, Sally Jacobs Barker, Ms. Dimon and Bob Markel.

Finnegan will make his final appearance in this spot next week, just three days before the free ArtSi Studio Tour scheduled for August 20 and 21.

ArtSI is hosting a meet and greet with particpating artists on Saturday, August 13, from 4 to 6 p.m.at the library.

For more information, visit artsi.info.