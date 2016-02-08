All quite cricket: Charity match raises more than $15K for Ambulance Foundation

Hundreds of spectators showed up last Saturday to watch the Shelter Island Cricket club and “The Rest of The World” play two games of cricket to raise money for the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation.

Close to 40 cricketers represented a wide variety of skills — one had never played before, another not for 50 years — and ages, with over 50 years separating the oldest and youngest players. The Rest of The World scored 103 runs to win the first game and Shelter Island won the second game with 86 runs, bringing the series to a 4-4 tie.

Spectators were able to escape the hot sun in a small, tented village under which food and drinks were served by SALT.

Organizers David Shillingford and Gareth Jones acknowledged the generosity of those who helped, sponsored and donated, noting that funds raised for the Ambulance Foundation, as in past years,raised more than $15,000.

After the game, players and spectators withdrew to The Shipwreck Bar to compare sprains, strains and, in one case, stitches, and to celebrate another successful Shelter Island Cricket Club charity match.