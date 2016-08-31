You’re viewing an archive piece

Featured Story

A gift gratefully accepted

By Reporter Staff

DON D'AMATO PHOTO From left, rom left: Bill Seeberg, treasurer, the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island (SCF), Barbara Silverstone, president, SCF, Judy Brandenstein, Loretta Fanelli, senior activity center director, Karin Bennett, senior program manager, Judy Daniels, SCF board of directors and Richard Lomuscio, SCF board of directors and Reporter columnist.
DON D’AMATO PHOTO From left: Bill Seeberg, treasurer, the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island (SCF), Barbara Silverstone, president, SCF, Judy Brandenstein, Loretta Faneelli, senior activity director, Karin Bennett, senior program manager,  Judy Daniels, SCF board of directors and Richard Lomuscio, SCF board of directors and Reporter columnist.

At Town Hall Tuesday, the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island (SCF) presented a $36,000 check to Judy Brandenstein, who had given the town a steep discount on a wheel-chair accommodating van she had designed for her late husband, Howard.

The town, short of funds, gave $2,000 toward the purchase of the van, and the foundation came up with the balance. According to the foundation, there are at least 12 wheelchair-bound seniors who will immediately benefit having the van available.

 