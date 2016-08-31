A gift gratefully accepted

At Town Hall Tuesday, the Senior Citizens Foundation of Shelter Island (SCF) presented a $36,000 check to Judy Brandenstein, who had given the town a steep discount on a wheel-chair accommodating van she had designed for her late husband, Howard.

The town, short of funds, gave $2,000 toward the purchase of the van, and the foundation came up with the balance. According to the foundation, there are at least 12 wheelchair-bound seniors who will immediately benefit having the van available.