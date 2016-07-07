What’s Happening: July 7, 2016

FIREWORKS WEEKEND

The 59th annual Shelter Island Fireworks are not the only exciting event occurring this weekend. The efforts and vision of Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. as well as local businesses will infuse the weekend with excitement and community.

Prior to the fireworks, which take place on Saturday, July 9 at Crescent Beach, the Shipwreck Bar at SALT restaurant will host a party on Friday, July 8 complete with a barbeque, 50/50 raffle, live music and raffle for a paddleboard (tickets are $20). Following the fireworks on July 9, the Tavern will host a celebration with live music from 10 p.m. to midnight. On Sunday, July 10, the Pridwin will offer a post-fireworks brunch.

The triad of events, dubbed the “Passport to Paradise” by event organizer Kelly Surerus, offers a koozie to all those who sign up. Those who get their koozie stamped at all three events will receive a free mimosa at the Pridwin brunch on July 10.

To make donations to the fireworks effort, visit shelterislandfireworks.com or gofundme.com/fireworks. Checks made payable to Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc. can be sent to P.O. Box 452, Shelter Island, NY 11964.

EXPLORE THE FARM

Saturday mornings between 9 and 11 a.m. are festive times in the Windmill Field at Sylvester Manor as CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) subscribers pick up their shares of vegetables, help on the farm, and partner with the farm crew in developing programs for all to enjoy. The farm stand, featuring organic produce, is open to all Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This summer, Sylvester Manor is also offering free Saturday morning farm programs that are open to the public. The following programs run between 9 and 11 a.m. unless otherwise noted: July 9, hike to backfields at 8 a.m.; July 16, meet the pigs; July 23, herb walk; July 30, quick pickle demo and worksongs. For information, call (631) 749-9005.

PROGRAMS AT MASHOMACK

Kids age 4 and up are invited to learn all about ospreys at Mashomack Preserve through hands-on artifacts, a fish catching exercise, a short talk and a fun game. Participants may have a chance to watch an active nest. “Young Naturalists: Osprey Observations” takes place Friday, July 8 from 10:30 to noon and again from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the preserve. Come out and learn about the fish hawk.

On Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to noon, Tom Damiani leads “One Good Tern Deserves a Plover,” a walk on Shelter Island’s Shell Beach. This is a historically significant nesting spot for the federally protected least terns and piping plovers. The group will look for nesting birds and perhaps see some young while learning about some of the threats that these birds face. Registration required, call (631) 749-1001.

TRY PIYO

PiYo, a Pilates and yoga-based exercise, is now being offered by the Shelter Island Town Recreation Department. The class meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Hall. The high intensity, low impact workout is set to contemporary music. The cost is $5. Bring a mat and water. For more information, call instructor Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg (516) 659-9155.

LEARN ABOUT RANCH RETREAT

On Thursday, July 7, the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund will host a three-hour cruise aboard the South Ferry’s M/V Lt. Joe Theinert to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in Magdalena, New Mexico. The cost is $100. Dinner, cocktails and live music are included. Also offered will be a free informational session about the ranch retreat from 5 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments at the South Ferry East Landing. Reserve at Melissa@JJTMF.org.

LWV MEETING

The League of Women Voters will meet at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 7 in the Library’s Community Room to finalize plans for summer activities and fall voter services programs and events, including the annual candidate forum. Members are urged to attend and all Islanders are welcome.

COMMUNITY SING ALONG

Song Swap, a weekly musical get-together will take place every Thursdays in July from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Volunteer Park Gazebo on Bridge Street. Led by musician Penny Kerr, the “round robin” the sing along invites musicians and singers of all ages and abilities to bring their instruments and gather at the gazebo to share a few favorite songs. Non-musicians are welcome to bring a picnic and a beach chair or blanket and enjoy the music.

READY FOR A GOOD READ?

On Saturday July 9, sign up begins for “Discover a Great Read,” the adult summer reading program at the Shelter Island Library. The program runs through August 27 and includes a tote bag giveaway (supplies limited) and a raffle for a Kindle package. Contact librarian Jocelyn Ozolins for more information or with questions at jozolins@silibrary.org or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SUMMER SINGING

The Shelter Island Community Chorus will present a rousing summer concert featuring the music of several favorite artists and composers including the Beatles, Pete Seeger, Andrew Lloyd Weber, Gilbert and Sullivan, Irving Berlin, George Gerswin and Cesar Frank. The concert will be held Sunday, July 10 at 5 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and will also include performances by a variety of special guests. Jessica Bozak, faculty member of the Shelter Island School music department, will conduct the chorus.

Admission is free, though donations are accepted and the fun is for everybody.

PERLMAN FOR FAMILIES

A community favorite, the annual Family Concert on Perlman Music Program’s Shelter Island campus, is back. The concert is Sunday, July 10, at 11:30 a.m. and Merry Peckham, along with students, fellows, and faculty, will introduce the world of classical music through popular songs, fun skits, and colorful costumes. Afterwards, young audience members can take part in the “Instrument Petting Zoo” with coaching from PMP students. Kids of all ages leave with coloring books, juice boxes, and big smiles. The concert is free and open to the public. Virtuoso Society members may reserve seats at (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

All ages are invited to have fun with classical music through playful songs and stories when Perlman Music Program offers “Music and Fun” at the Shelter Island Library. The free program on Wednesday, July 13 at 3 p.m., led by cellist Sarah Bish, alumna of Perlman Music Program, is open to all and afterwards, young audience members can enjoy an “instrument petting zoo” with Long Island Violin Shop donating the instruments.

TOM & LISA UNDER THE TENT

Local duo Lisa Shaw (vocals, keyboard and guitar) and Tom Hashagen (vocals, guitar and mandolin) have been making music together for over three decades. On Wednesday, July 13 from 5 to 7 p.m., “Tom and Lisa,” perform on the lawn as part of “Tent Week” at the Shelter Island Library.

Their musical strength lies in the ability to tailor their sound to varied audiences, providing interpretations of classic standards from the blues, bluegrass, rock, folk and jazz genres. They perform as a duo and also as a trio, quartet or quintet, collaborating with Doug Broder, bass, Henry Goode Jr., bass, Dan Skabeikis, violin and Alberto Benjolea, guitar.

Next week

ANNUAL MEETING

The annual meeting of the Silver Beach-Shelter Island Association will be held at the Center Firehouse on Sunday, July 17 at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited.

MOONRISE PADDLE

Mashomack Presrves hosts “Sunset/Moonrise Paddle” a kayaking session to explore the marshes and coastlines of the preserve, ending as the sun sets and the nearly full moon rises.

Participants will visit the Log Cabin Creek aquaculture project and paddle Bass Creek. The outing is Saturday, July 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. $30 includes all necessary equipment. Call (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

Coming soon

YOUNG NATURALISTS

Imagine if your front teeth fell out and were replaced by a beaver’s! On Friday, July 22 Mashomack Preserve offers “Young Naturalists: What If You Had Animal Teeth?” a program for kids age 4 and up who will examine animal skulls, learn about how teeth help do amazing things, make a craft and play a game. The program is offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Call (631) 749-1001 for details.

On Friday, July 29, the preserve presents “Be Nice to Spiders,” a Young Naturalists program involving a spider scavenger hunt, spider web relay, and the making of a climbing critter to take home. The program is offered from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and children will learn to appreciate the skills and beauty of these beneficial eight legged friends.

For details on either program, call (631) 749-1001.

GOOD TIME IN BLACK & WHITE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Black & White dinner is its signature fundraising summer event. Held in the Havens Barn, the fourth annual Black & White event is Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 10 p.m.

Come wearing summer black and white and enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing. Admission is $200 per person. Tickets are available now. Call (631) 749-0025 to reserve.

CRICKET RETURNS

Last year, over 300 supporters raised over $15,000 at the annual Shelter Island Cricket Club (SICC) charity cricket match. Cricket returns to the Island with the fifth annual match on Saturday, July 30 to raise funds for the all-volunteer Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services squad.

The game will take place on the large field next to the Island Boatyard starting at 9 a.m. with food and drink available from 11 a.m. A kids cricket game takes place during the lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. and the game ends at 4 p.m. There is no admission fee but donations on the day are encouraged.

SICC can also be found at facebook.com/ShelterIslandCricketClub. Photos from prior years’ matches and more details about SICC are on SICC’s website at www.SIcricket.com.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND FIELD TRIP

The Shelter Island Library will lead a field trip to Taylor’s Island and the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin in Coecles Harbor. The trip is Friday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a short walk is required.Bring a picnic lunch. There is no fee, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. For information call (631) 749-0042 or visit www.taylorsisland.org.

Across the Moat

PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Sara Gordon, who handles planning and conservation for Sylvester Manor educational farm, will speak about the Manor’s initiatives at “Past, Present and Future at Sylvester Manor,” a presentation sponsored by the North Fork Audubon Society on Friday, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Lane Community Center in Southold.

Her topics will include organic agriculture and pasture restoration, the apprentice farmer program, a pilot alternative vegetative wastewater treatment system breaking ground this fall.