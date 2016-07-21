What’s Happening: July 21, 2016

THIRD ANNUAL JAZZFEST

The third annual Shelter Island JazzFest kicks off on Saturday, July 23, with Joe Lauro and the HooDoo Loungers performing a 6 p.m. concert in the gazebo at Volunteer Park on Bridge Street. Admission is by donation and benefits the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation. Bluesman Jake Lear follows the Loungers with a performance on the Dory deck at 9:30 p.m.

JazzFest continues Tuesday and Wednesday, July 26 and 27 with singer and pianist Freddy Cole, brother of the late Nat King Cole, performing two shows nightly on the Dory’s deck with son Lionel Cole opening. The 6 p.m. show both nights is a dinner show with an $85 three-course surf and turf meal. The second show at 8 p.m. has a $40 cover charge, with the full meal option also available.

For details about JazzFest or to reserve for dinner, which is required, call Jack Kiffer at the Dory at (631) 749-4300.

WORKS IN PROGRESS

Shelter Island will be filled with the sound of music when the young students of the Perlman Music Program’s Summer Music School present varied programs of classical masterworks.

On Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23, the students will present a “Works in Progress” concert at 7:30 p.m. in the performance tent on the PMP Campus. The concerts are free and open to the public. For information call (212) 877-5045 or visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

CLEAN CAR FOR DISNEY

The Shelter Island School classes of 2021 and 2022 host a car wash, bake sale and yard sale at the school on Saturday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon. The cost is $11 for the car wash. Proceeds will benefit the class trips the students will take as eighth graders to Disney World.

BLOOD DRIVE

The Town of Shelter Island hosts a blood drive on Tuesday, July 26 in the meeting room of the Emergency Medical Services building, 12 Manwaring Road, from 2 to 8 p.m. Donors should bring ID with signature or photo, must weigh at least 110 pounds and be between the ages of 16 and 75.

Every donor will receive a coupon for a McDonald’s sandwich or salad. To schedule an appointment call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email her at jmeringer@shelterislandtown.us.

In conjunction with the blood drive, The Island Gift of Life Foundation is sponsoring a bone marrow drive through Be The Match. Supporting bone marrow drives is part of the mission of The Gift of Life which provides financial assistance to local residents suffering from serious illnesses.

A simple swab of the inside of the cheek allows you to become part of a national registry and a potential marrow donor. More information about how a marrow donation works can be found at bethematch.com or call Gina Kraus at (631) 749-3358.

YOUNG NATURALISTS

Imagine if your front teeth fell out and were replaced by a beaver’s! On Friday, July 22 Mashomack Preserve offers “Young Naturalists: What If You Had Animal Teeth?” a program for kids age 4 and up who will examine animal skulls, learn about how teeth help do amazing things, make a craft and play a game. The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 29, the preserve presents “Be Nice to Spiders,” a Young Naturalists program involving a spider scavenger hunt, spider web relay, and the making of a climbing critter to take home. The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and children will learn to appreciate the skills and beauty of these beneficial eight legged friends.

For details and reservations for either program call (631) 749-1001.

GOOD TIME IN BLACK & WHITE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Black & White dinner is its signature fundraising summer event. Held in the Havens Barn, the fourth annual Black & White event is Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature music by Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen & Swing Shift, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, a raw bar by Alice’s Fish Market of Greenport, a complimentary photo of each guest by photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction.

Silent auction items include a patron level subscription to the Signature Theatre Company in New York City, two seats for “La Traviata” at the Metropolitan Opera, tickets to the New York City Ballet, a private dinner for six prepared by Chef David Lapham, a South Ferry sunset cruise, a caricature drawing by cartoonist Peter Waldner, a get away to the Bahamas, and a sunset sail aboard the Sachem, a 38-foot sloop.

Come wearing your favorite summer black and white attire and enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing.

This year’s silent auction opens for early bidding on Thursday and Friday, July 21 and 22, from 1 to 4 p.m. and closed bids in envelopes may be left with the historical society office.

Admission is $200 per person. Call (631) 749-0025 to reserve or for more information.

EXPLORE THE FARM

Sylvester Manor is offering Saturday morning farm programs in the Windmill Field. During CSA pickup hours, 9 to 11 a.m., visitors can join in an herb walk on July 23, and on July 30, stop in for a pickle demo and worksongs. Little ones can enjoy story time at the farm stand in collaboration with the Shelter Island Library from 10 to 10:30 a.m. For details call (631) 749-0626.

COMMUNITY SING ALONG

Song Swap, a weekly musical gathering, takes place Thursdays in July from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Volunteer Park gazebo on Bridge Street.

Led by musician Penny Kerr, musicians and singers of all ages and abilities may bring their instruments to share a few favorite songs.

Non-musicians are welcome to attend; bring a blanket or beach chair and a picnic.

GREAT DECISIONS

The third installment in “Great Decisions” foreign policy discussion series at Shelter Island Library, is Thursday, July 28 at 5:30 p.m. Moderated by career diplomat Kirk Ressler, the topic is “The Future of Kurdistan.” For details call (631) 749-1001.

ARTSI HAPPENINGS

The studios of 17 Island artists will be open to the public during the ArtSi Open Studio Tour in August. In advance of the tour, participating artists are presenting their work in an artist showcase at the Shelter Island Library now through July 29.

The work is on view in the downstairs gallery at the Library. The studio tour is Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free and information and a map can be found at artsi.info.

ART AT THE CHURCH

“Scribes of Hope,” a juried national traveling exhibition, is coming to Shelter Island. The show is sponsored by a professional arts organization, Christians in the Visual Arts (CIVA), and comes to St. Mary’s Church Episcopal Church after having travelled the nation.

Curated by Timothy Botts of CIVA, the exhibition features contemporary religious work by artists who explore the written word in their work. All are welcome to view the show and explore the messages offered by the artists.

“Scribes of Hope” opens Sunday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. with a brunch reception and commentary by Father Charles McCarron and artist Roz Dimon. The cost is $25 at the door and the exhibit runs through August 31 at St. Mary’s Church. For more information, call (631) 749-0770 or visit stmarysshelterisland.org.

Next week

TAYLOR’S ISLAND TRIP

The Shelter Island Library leads a field trip to Taylor’s Island and the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin in Coecles Harbor. The trip is Friday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a short walk is required. Bring a picnic lunch. There is no fee, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. For information call (631) 749-0042 or visit taylorsisland.org.

A TASTE OF SHELTER ISLAND

The Perlman Music Program’s annual summer benefit, “A Taste of Shelter Island,” will be held Friday, July 29 at the waterfront home of Toby and Itzhak Perlman.

The benefit begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception on the beach followed at 7 p.m. by a concert of classical music performed by program students, conducted by Maestros Perlman and Patrick Romano. A tasting dinner and silent auction follows at 8 p.m. and features culinary highlights from Shelter Island’s finest restaurants.

Individual tickets for the benefit start at $350. To purchase, call (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Tennis lovers rejoice! A round robin tennis tournament will be held at the Shelter Island Heights tennis courts on Sunday, July 31. The adults only tournament runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include prizes, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

This inaugural tournament is open to all levels but participation is limited. All players will wear tennis whites. The goal of the tournament is to generate excitement for the Heights courts and bring the community together for activity and fun. The event is free, but donations are welcome. To reserve a spot, email Susan Petrie-Badertscher at sjpetrie@me.com.

FAMILY IN NATURE

Mashomack Preserve’s 33rd annual benefit dinner dance will celebrate Family in Nature and the contributions of Mike and Susan Laspia.

The event, Saturday, July 30 at 6 p.m. on the manor grounds, includes cocktails, hor d’oeuvres, a clam bar and silent auction. Dinner and dancing under a tent follow with music provided by the band Cracked Ice. Tickets start at $350 per person.

For details call (631) 749-1001.

Coming soon

CONCERTS IN THE GAZEBO

The Town-sponsored Thursday evening August Concert Series at Volunteer Park gazebo on Bridge Street begins August 4 at 6:30 p.m. with “Jim Preston & Friends.” On August 11, “Penny ‘n John Kerr” take the stage, followed on August 18 by “Heather” with Pete on guitar, and finally, on August 25, “Tom and Lisa” and friends. Bring a beach chair or blanket and a picnic.

10TH ANNUAL CLAMBAKE

The 10th annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake is Saturday, August 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $100. To purchase, mail a check payable to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11964. For details call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.