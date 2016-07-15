What’s Happening for the week ahead

This week

EXPLORE THE FARM

This month, Sylvester Manor is offering Saturday morning farm programs in the Windmill Field that are free and open to the public.

During CSA pickup hours, 9 to 11 a.m., visitors can meet the pigs on July 16; join in an herb walk on July 23, and on July 30, stop in for a quick pickle demo and worksongs. Little ones can enjoy story time at the farm stand, in collaboration with the Shelter Island Library from 10 to 10:30 a.m. For more information call (631) 749-0626.

FLOWERS AND HOUSES

The Garden Club of Shelter Island presents its Standard Flower Show and House Tour on Saturday, July 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. Entitled “I Do, I Do,” the theme is Shelter Island weddings. The show will be held at Manhanset Chapel, also the tour starting point. Admission is $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Call Ida Marie Bottone at (631) 749-3375 for tickets.

SPECIAL MEMBERSHIP MEETING

The Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce will hold a special membership meeting on July 14 to elect two new members to its board of directors.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Town Hall where Alison Bavaro of SALT Restaurant and Amanda Ellioff of Elli’s Country Store will be presented to the board to fill the two vacant positions.

LET THE GAMES BEGIN

All are welcome to join the second annual Ram’s Head Inn Summer Games to benefit the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation. On Saturday, July 16 at 3 p.m., the inn hosts a day of live music, barbecue, cocktails and lawn games to benefit the non-profit foundation that supports the island’s all-volunteer Emergency Medical Services squad. Bring a team to compete in bocce, horseshoes and cornhole. Live music will be provided by Jon Divello.

Tickets are $50 and include entry to the games, barbecue and two cocktails. For tickets and information visit theramsheadinn.com or call (631) 749-0811.

SILVER BEACH MEETING

The annual meeting of the Silver Beach Association will be held at the Center Firehouse on Sunday, July 17 at 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited.

MEMORIAL COCKTAIL PARTY

Betty Kontje gave a lifetime of love and service to the youth and community through the Shelter Island Country Club. On Sunday, July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., join the club and its members in honoring her at the Betty Kontje Memorial Cocktail Party.

The party includes an open bar and appetizers, door and raffle prizes, fishing cruise raffle, a 50/50 raffle and more. You need not be present to win. Advance tickets are being sold at the club for $65. Tickets at the door are $75. Club members pay $60. Call (631) 749-0416 for more details.

MOONRISE PADDLE

Mashomack Preserve hosts “Sunset/Moonrise Paddle” a kayaking session to explore the marshes and coastlines of the preserve, ending as the sun sets and the nearly full moon rises.

Participants will visit the Log Cabin Creek aquaculture project and paddle Bass Creek. The outing is Saturday, July 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. $30 includes all necessary equipment. Call (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

COMMUNITY SING ALONG

Song Swap, a weekly musical gathering, will take place Thursdays in July from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Volunteer Park gazebo on Bridge Street.

Led by musician Penny Kerr, musicians and singers of all ages and abilities may bring their instruments to share a few favorite songs.

Non-musicians are welcome to attend; bring a blanket or beach chair and a picnic.

BE A SAFE BOATER

Summer is here… Are you ready for a safe and fun boating season? New York State law requires that anyone born after May 1, 1996 must have a Safe Boating Certificate to operate a power boat. All Jet Ski operators, 14 and older, must have one.

You can earn a NYS Safe Boater Certificate by attending a 4-hour Safe Boating Class sponsored by the Shelter Island Police Department.

The classes will meet Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19 and 20 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services building, 12 Manwaring Road.

Students must be age 10 years or older to attend. Instruction is free and all books and materials will be provided. A $10 processing fee will be charged to those age 18 and older. Space is limited. Another session is scheduled for August 23 and 24, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Reserve a space by calling the Shelter Island Police Department at (631) 749-0600 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays. For more information, contact instructor, Peter Vielbig, at (631) 749-1801 or (609) 306-1114.

ARTSI HAPPENINGS

The studios of 17 Island artists will be open to the public as part of the ArtSi Open Studio Tour in August. In advance of the tour, participating artists are presenting their work in an artist showcase at the Shelter Island Library now through July 29.

The work is on view in the downstairs gallery at the Library. The studio tour is Saturday and Sunday, August 20 and 21, from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free and information and a map can be found at artsi.info.

Next week

ART AT THE CHURCH

“Scribes of Hope,” a juried national traveling exhibition, is coming to Shelter Island. The show is sponsored by a professional arts organization, Christians in the Visual Arts (CIVA), and comes to St. Mary’s Church Episcopal Church after having travelled the nation.

Curated by Timothy Botts of CIVA, the exhibition features contemporary religious work by artists who explore the written word through the use of imagery related to traditional lettering and illumination, calligraphic design and hand created letters some of which have been digitally scanned for further alteration. All are welcome to come view the work and explore the messages offered by the artists.

“Scribes of Hope” opens Sunday, July 24 at 11:30 a.m. with a brunch reception and brief commentary by Father Charles McCarron and artist Roz Dimon. The cost is $25 at the door and the show will continue through August 31 at St. Mary’s Church. For more information, call (631) 749-0770 or visit stmarysshelterisland.org.

BLOOD DRIVE

The Town of Shelter Island is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, July 26 in the meeting room of the Emergency Medical Services building, 12 Manwaring Road, from 2 to 8 p.m. Donors should bring ID with signature or photo, must weigh at least 110 pounds and be between the ages of 16 and 75.

Every donor will receive a coupon for a McDonald’s sandwich. To schedule an appointment call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291 or email her at jmeringer@shelterislandtown.us.

YOUNG NATURALISTS

Imagine if your front teeth fell out and were replaced by a beaver’s! On Friday, July 22 Mashomack Preserve offers “Young Naturalists: What If You Had Animal Teeth?” a program for kids age 4 and up who will examine animal skulls, learn about how teeth help do amazing things, make a craft and play a game. The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, July 29, the preserve presents “Be Nice to Spiders,” a Young Naturalists program involving a spider scavenger hunt, spider web relay, and the making of a climbing critter to take home. The program runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and children will learn to appreciate the skills and beauty of these beneficial eight legged friends.

For details and reservations for either program call (631) 749-1001.

GOOD TIME IN BLACK & WHITE

The Shelter Island Historical Society’s Black & White dinner is its signature fundraising summer event. Held in the Havens Barn, the fourth annual Black & White event is Saturday, July 23 from 6 to 10 p.m. and will feature music by Lisa Shaw, Tom Hashagen & Swing Shift, dinner by Marie Eiffel Market, a raw bar by Alice’s Fish Market of Greenport, a complimentary photo of each guest by photographer Eleanor P. Labrozzi and a silent auction.

Silent auction items include a patron level subscription to the Signature Theatre Company in New York City, two seats for “La Traviata” at the Metropolitan Opera, tickets to the New York City Ballet, a private dinner for six prepared by Chef David Lapham, a South Ferry sunset cruise, a caricature drawing by cartoonist Peter Waldner, a get away to the Bahamas, and a sunset sail aboard the Sachem, a 38-foot sloop.

Come wearing your favorite summer black and white attire and enjoy cocktails, dinner and dancing. Admission is $200 per person. Tickets are available now. Call (631) 749-0025 to reserve.

Coming soon

CRICKET RETURNS

Last year, over 300 supporters raised over $15,000 at the annual Shelter Island Cricket Club (SICC) charity cricket match. Cricket returns to the Island with the fifth annual match on Saturday, July 30 to raise funds for the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation.

The game will take place on the large field next to the Island Boat Yard starting at 9 a.m. with food, drink available from 11 a.m. A kids cricket game takes place during the lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. and the game ends at 4 p.m. Food, drink and SICC merchandise will be on sale throughout the day. There is no admission fee but donations on the day are encouraged.

SICC can be found at facebook.com/ShelterIslandCricketClub. Photos from prior years’ matches and more details about SICC are on SICC’s website at SIcricket.com.

A TASTE OF SHELTER ISLAND

The Perlman Music Program’s annual summer benefit, “A Taste of Shelter Island,” will be held Friday, July 29 at the waterfront home of Toby and Itzhak Perlman.

The benefit begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception on the beach followed at 7 p.m. by a concert of classical music performed by program students, conducted by Maestros Perlman and Patrick Romano. A tasting dinner and silent auction follows at 8 p.m. and will feature culinary highlights from Shelter Island’s finest restaurants.

Individual tickets for the benefit start at $350 for cocktails and concert and go to $1,000. Tables start at $15,000. To purchase, call (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

CONCERTS IN THE GAZEBO

The Town-sponsored Thursday evening August Concert Series at Volunteer Park gazebo on Bridge Street begins August 4 at 6:30 p.m. with “Jim Preston & Friends.” On August 11, “Penny ‘n John Kerr” take the stage, followed on August 18 by “Heather” with Pete on guitar, and finally, on August 25, “Tom and Lisa” and friends. Bring a beach chair or blanket and a picnic.

Across the Moat

A CASE OF MORTIFICATION

“Mortified” is a curated stage show featuring participants who share their most embarrassing childhood artifacts, including journals, letters, poems, lyrics, plays, home movies and art, before a public audience in order to reveal stories from their lives. On Friday, July 15 at 6 p.m. the Parrish Art Museum and Mortified NYC present “The Hamptons Get Mortified, Vol. 3,” hosted by Mortified Director John Dorcic.

There are Mortified chapters across the U.S. and overseas and presenters have addressed topics from their past such as their first kiss, worst prom, fights with mom, life at Bible camp, and reasons why they deserved to marry Jon Bon Jovi.

The new lineup for the program at the Parrish will include veteran Mortified NYC presenters. The show is recommended for ages 18 and up. Admission is $10. The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. Call (631) 283-2118.