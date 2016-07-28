What’s Happening Around the Island

This week

GREAT DECISIONS

The third installment in “Great Decisions,” the monthly foreign policy discussion series at Shelter Island Library, will be held on Thursday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. The series is moderated by career diplomat Kirk Ressler and this month’s topic is “The Future of Kurdistan.” For more information, call (631) 749-1001.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND TRIP

The Shelter Island Library will lead a field trip to Taylor’s Island and the historic Smith-Taylor Cabin in Coecles Harbor. The trip is Friday, July 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a short walk is required. Bring a picnic lunch. There is no fee, but space is limited. Sign up at the library. For information, call (631) 749-0042 or visit taylorsisland.org.

CRICKET RETURNS

Last year, over 300 supporters raised over $15,000 at the annual Shelter Island Cricket Club (SICC) charity cricket match. Cricket returns to the Island with the fifth annual match on Saturday, July 30, to raise funds for the Shelter Island Ambulance Foundation.

The game will take place on the large field next to the Island Boatyard starting at 9 a.m., with food and drink available from 11 a.m. A kids cricket game takes place during the lunch break from noon to 1 p.m. and the game ends at 4 p.m. Food, drink and SICC merchandise will be on sale throughout the day. There is no admission fee, but donations on the day are encouraged.

SICC can be found at facebook.com/ShelterIslandCricketClub. Photos from prior years’ matches and more details about SICC are on SICC’s website at SIcricket.com.

A TASTE OF SHELTER ISLAND

The Perlman Music Program’s annual summer benefit, “A Taste of Shelter Island,” will be held Friday, July 29, at the waterfront home of Toby and Itzhak Perlman.

The benefit begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception on the beach and is to be followed at 7 p.m. by a concert of classical music performed by program students, conducted by Maestros Perlman and Patrick Romano. A tasting dinner and silent auction begin at 8 p.m. featuring culinary highlights from Shelter Island’s finest restaurants.

Individual tickets for the benefit start at $350 for cocktails and concert and go to $1,000. Tables start at $15,000. To purchase, call (212) 877-5045 or email specialevents@perlmanmusicprogram.org.

TENNIS TOURNAMENT

Tennis lovers rejoice! A round robin tennis tournament will be held at the Shelter Island Heights tennis courts on Sunday, July 31. The adults only tournament runs from 5 to 7 p.m. and will include prizes, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. This inaugural tournament is open to all levels but participation is first come, first served. All players will wear tennis whites. The goal of the tournament is to generate excitement for the Heights courts and bring the community together for activity and fun. The event is free, but donations are welcome. To reserve a spot, email Susan Petrie-Badertscher at sjpetrie@me.com.

MANOR HOUSE TOURS

Sylvester Manor will be open for special afternoon house tours on Sunday, July 31, followed by the season’s first creekside concert.

Entitled “A Celebration of Allie and Andy Fiske,” the 25-minute tours will be led by Roswitha Wissemann, known as “Miss Rose”, from 3 to 5 p.m. Miss Rose will share memories, photos and stories from her 31 years at Sylvester Manor with “Lady Alice” and “Lord Andrew” Fiske. Refreshments will be served, including special cookies from Mrs. Fiske’s kitchen, with a recipe to take home. $20 per person. Advance registration strongly encouraged by phone, (631) 749-0626, or at sylvestermanor.org.

TEN STRINGS AND A GOATSKIN

Now into its second summer season, Sylvester Manor’s Creekside Concert series kicks off Sunday, July 31, at 5 p.m. with the Gawler Sisters opening for Ten Strings and a Goatskin. On banjo, fiddle and cello, Molly, Edith, and Elsie Gawler perform beautiful songs and stories from their roots in the heart of Maine, while years of curiosity and travel into the world beyond have influenced their musicianship.

In Ten Strings and a Goatskin, from Prince Edward Island, Jesse Périard is on six strings (guitar), Rowen Gallant on four strings (fiddle) and Caleb Gallant on the goatskin (bodhrán – an Irish hand drum.) Recipients of multiple awards, the band members play Irish, Acadian, French and original creations, infused with modern and world rhythms. Bring the whole family with blankets or low-profile chairs, tote a picnic basket or sample offerings from the on-­site food and beverage trucks, and watch the sun go down while listening to world class music.

Tickets are $25 at sylvestermanor.org or (631) 749-0626. Additional donations are always welcome.

ART AT THE CHURCH

“Scribes of Hope,” a juried national traveling exhibition, is currently on view at St. Mary’s Church. The show is sponsored by a professional arts organization, Christians in the Visual Arts (CIVA), and is curated by Timothy Botts of CIVA.

The exhibition features contemporary religious work by artists who explore the written word through the use of imagery related to traditional lettering and illumination, calligraphic design and hand created letters, some of which have been digitally scanned for further alteration. All are welcome to view the work and explore the messages offered by the artists. “Scribes of Hope” will be on view through August 31 at St. Mary’s Church. For details, call (631) 749-0770 or visit stmarysshelterisland.org.

COMMUNITY SING ALONG

Musicians and singers are invited to join the season’s final Song Swap, a weekly musical gathering at the Volunteer Park gazebo on Bridge Street. Led by musician Penny Kerr, the Song Swap takes place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 28. Beautiful breezes made for a gorgeous evening at last week’s event, participant Heather Reylek said. Bring an instrument or song to share.

Non-musicians are welcome to attend; bring a blanket or beach chair and a picnic.

SUMMER TALKS

Our Lady of the Isle Parish welcomes back Fr. Chris Cleary, formerly of St. Gabriel’s Retreat House, for a series of evening talks on the subjects of compassion and mercy, Sunday, July 31, Monday, August 1, and Tuesday, August 2, at the church, 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

YACHT DESIGN

View a slideshow of gorgeous yachts when summer Islander and author Nick Youlgaris III hosts a talk and book signing about his coffee table book “Hinckley Yachts: An American Icon.” The presentation includes rare historical documents and photos detailing the history of the nearly 100-year-old Maine-based yacht company. Friday, July 29, 6:30 p.m. at the Shelter Island Yacht Club.

Next week

CONCERTS IN THE GAZEBO

The Town-sponsored Thursday evening August Concert Series at Volunteer Park gazebo on Bridge Street begins August 4 at 6:30 p.m. with Jim Preston & Friends. On August 11, Penny ‘n John Kerr take the stage, followed on August 18 by Heather, with Pete on guitar, and, on August 25, Tom and Lisa and friends. Bring a beach chair or blanket and a picnic.

TALKING ART

Local artist Roz Dimon will moderate a panel discussion with three ArtSI (Artists of Shelter Island) artists as part of Friday Night Dialogues at the library. The talk, on Friday, August 5, includes Sally Jacobs Baker, Susan Schrott and Peter Waldner who will discuss their work, the influence of the Island and the upcoming ArtSI Open Studios Tour.

RACE WEEK AT SHELTER ISLAND

An around the Island race on August 5 kicks off the Shelter Island Yacht Club’s Race Week. The three-day regatta features PHRF and IRC racing as well as One Design, Classics and Navigator races. The around the Island race, which will be scored separately, is to be followed by two days of buoy racing for the IRC, PHRF and one-design classes, and point-to-point racing for the navigator classes on August 6 and 7. The SIYC will host daily awards parties with prizes for each day’s racing and for the overall two-day series.

Links to the Notice of Race, as well as entry forms for Race Week at Shelter Island and other regatta information can be found on siyc.com/raceweek, or on yachtscoring.com.

Coming soon

10TH ANNUAL CLAMBAKE

Seafood lovers, listen up. The 10th annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake takes place Saturday, August 13, from 2 to 5 p.m. and only 100 tickets will be sold. The bake, which raises funds to maintain the historic structure, opens at 3:30 p.m. and on the menu will be lobster, clams, chicken, sweet potatoes, corn on the cob, watermelon and fresh lemonade. Music will be provided by the Freewheel Trio and raffle prizes include an overnight stay for two at the island’s historic Smith-Taylor cabin, a guided kayak trip for four, a wine tour for six and a luncheon on Taylor’s Island for eight.

Tickets are $100 and may be purchased by mail. Send a check payable to Taylor’s Island Foundation, PO Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. For more information call (631) 749-1603 or visit taylorsisland.org.

Shuttle boats will leave from Congdon’s Dock on Congdon Road beginning at 2 p.m. Guests can also arrive by kayak. Call (631) 749-1990 for more information about how to rent a kayak.