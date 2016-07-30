What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Patricia Anzalone was the first to identify the gazebo in Volunteer Park (below) followed by Maddie Pedone, 12. Maddie said it’s “the little house at the Bridge Street Park across from the Dory.” She “loves to get a treat from Marie Eiffel and sit in the ‘house’ to eat it.”

Tom Speeches, after being stumped last week, returned with the correct answer

Sally Flynn, after several tongue-in-cheek guesses, including a “sheltered bus stop in case we have a bus someday” and “a police ‘time out’ box for claustrophobics,” got a little closer with “a place to sit alone with your drink from the Chequit in the background.”

And Marguerite Ridings, on our Facebook page, weighed in with “the little Volunteer Park.”