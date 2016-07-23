What is that?

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Last week’s column could have been called “What was that?” since it was a shot of rolled snow fences (see below) that were used to prohibit parking along West Neck Road for the fireworks show Saturday, July 9.

Bettina Brownyard wasn’t fooled, phoning in the correct answer. Bettina grew up on Fire Island and remembered the fences there were also used to shore up sand dunes. “The picture brought back happy memories,” Bettina said.

Penny Zahn identified the Highway Department’s portable snow fencing and Barry Palifka called with the correct answer. Craig Harrison let us know on our Facebook page that the mystery photo was indeed “rolls of fencing.”