If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

It was shark week at the Reporter, with the first appearance of Finnegan, the great white, and the What is that? photo of the shark sculpture on a Midway Road lawn (see below).

No one responded to the submission by Stephen Gessner, who wrote on Monday; “All I know is that the statue has been in that yard for years. Curiously, when I walked by today, the statue was gone. It is quite large and hard to move. Strange.”