What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

George Gutierrez was the early bird, calling Thursday morning, identifying the wood ”chock” (see below) placed by North Ferry deckhands to brace the front tires of the first vehicle on board. Art Barnett III contacted us via email soon after, writing: “A ferry chock of inconsistent use.”

“Most ferry riders will know this,” wrote Laura Murray Dobbin. “You hope the ferry worker remembers to remove it when it’s your turn to drive off!”

Jennifer Allen was right on the money, and noted that, “They don’t seem to be used as much as when I was a kid.”

Tom Speeches was correct as usual, as was Chip Luddecke, both emaling us, and Brian Stearns and Glenn W. Mangell identified the chock on our website. Patricia Payne responded on our Facebook page with the right answer to the mystery photo.

Peter Robinson gets an honorable mention for recognizing a chock, but thought it was “an old wheel chock probably from the Lilco or New York Telco era.” We’ll give him a cigar anyway.

It’s appropriate that the final words go to two ferry boat captains. Mike Zavaatto, now retired, called and said he knew the answer “and I should, with my experience as a North Ferry captain.”

Town Engineer and Ferry Captain John Cronin wrote that it is a “home-made wheel chock, used aboard North Ferry vessels. The photo illustrates it on the deck of one the Mashomack class vessels. Interestingly enough, the Society of Automotive Engineers has a very specific standard for chock design. One must wonder if a home-made chock is in full compliance. Also, the U.S. Coast Guard has very specific requirements for the use of wheel chocks aboard ferry vessels.”