If you know, let us know. Send your responses to a.clancy@sireporter.com or phone (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

It seemed like the whole Island knew the answer to last week’s “What is that?” (see below).

Patricia Anzalone wrote to us early that it is “the entrance to the Endless Summer Grille at Goat Hill.”

Ellie Pedone, 8, was right on the money, writing with the correct answer and adding that she “loved the chicken fingers” she had there for lunch a couple weeks ago.

Esther Hunt phoned it in, as did Ron Cyr and Florence Hosp, and Karen Brush emailed with the correct answer.

Roy and Agnes Slade wrote: “Strange that on Thursday evening we went to Endless Summer for dinner.

That was the day the photograph appeared in Reporter. So we know answer!”

Councilman Jim Colligan and Christine Cayatte Brown weighed in correctly on our website and Jodi Noble and the gang at the Shelter Island ACE Hardware Store used our Facebook page to correctly solve the puzzle.

And to the caller who reads us in Pennsylvania and left a voice mail identifying the steps leading to the Endless Summer: Next time leave your name as well.