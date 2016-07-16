Weekly Calendar: July 7 — July 16, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 7

League of Women Voters meeting, 10 a.m., library community room. All are welcome.

Three hour cruise, aboard the South Ferry’s M/V Lt. Joe Theinert to benefit Strongpoint Theinert Ranch in New Mexico. $100. Dinner, cocktails and live music starting at 6:30 p.m. Also offered a free informational session about the ranch retreat. 5 to 7 p.m. with light refreshments, South Ferry East Landing. Presented by the Joseph J. Theinert Memorial Fund. Reserve at Melissa@JJTMF.org.

Song Swap, bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share. 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street. Thursdays in July.

Manor movie night, “The Kids Menu,” a documentary by Joe Cross, 7 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Director Q&A. $5. (631) 749-0626.

FRIDAY, JULY 8

“Young Naturalists: Osprey Observations,” for ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001.

Fireworks fundraising BBQ, featuring raffles ($20 per ticket; paddleboard is first prize) and live music, 6 to 11 p.m., Shipwreck Bar at SALT at the Island Boatyard.Buy a T-shirt ($20) and koozie ($5), and get it stamped to begin earning free beverage at Sunday brunch as part of “Passport to Paradise.” Details at gofundme.com/sifireworks or facebook.com/Sifireworks.

Works in progress concert, 7:30 p.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 9

Saturdays at the farm, “Hike to Backfields,” 8 a.m., Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field. Free. (631) 749-0626.

Free skin cancer screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road. For an appointment, call Town Hall at (631) 749-0291 or Dr. Sumayah Jamal at (212) 229-0333.

‘One Good Tern Deserves a Plover,’ a walk on Shell Beach in search of nesting least terns and piping plovers, 10 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. Registration required, (631) 749-1001.

Discover a great read, sign-up begins today for adult summer reading program through August 27. Read four books of your choice, get a tote bag while supplies last. Library. (631) 749-0042.

Library field trip, Brady Rymer Family Concert, Mitchell Park, Greenport, 6 p.m. Hosted by East End Libraries. Meet at North Ferry, 5:15 p.m., bring a blanket. (631) 749-0042.

Mystery Book Club, “Cocaine Blues” by Kerry Greenwood. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Book sale, special sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042

Works in progress concert, 7 p.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program.Free. (212) 877-5045.

59th Annual fireworks, Fireworks by Grucci, sponsored by non-profit Shelter Island Fireworks, Inc., 8:45 p.m. Arrive early to claim your spot. Special area for families. Crescent Beach, Shore Road. Free, donations accepted. “Passport to Paradise” supports the non-profit fireworks. T-shirt ($20) and koozie ($5). Details at facebook.com/Sifireworks or gofundme.com/sifireworks.

Post-fireworks celebration, with live music, 10 p.m. to midnight, the Tavern, Stearns Point Road. Portion of proceeds support non-profit fireworks show. Get your koozie stamped! Details at facebook.com/Sifireworks.

SUNDAY, JULY 10

Post-fireworks brunch, portion of proceeds support non-profit fireworks. Bring your koozie stamped at BBQ and Tavern party, and redeem for beverage. 10:30 a.m., Pridwin Hotel, Shore Road. Details at facebook.com/Sifireworks.

Annual tent week at Shelter Island Library, events through July 16. (631) 749-0042.

Annual Family Concert, 11:30 a.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MONDAY, JULY 11

Library tent week, “Mystery Monday Under the Tent” author panel featuring T.L. Costa, Jenny Milchman, Charles Salzberg, and Kenneth Wishnia, 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Youth activities, Library tent week, 11 a.m. henna, 1 p.m. storytime, 3 p.m. Battle of the Books, library.

TUESDAY, JULY 12

Library tent week, a group drumming session led by Sarah Shepherd and Sonomi Obinata, 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Youth activities, library tent week, 1 p.m. Katie’s Puppets, library.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

Library tent week, “Tom and Lisa,” music by Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw, 5 to 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Youth activities, library tent week, 3 p.m. Perlman Music Program for families hosted by cellist Sarah Bish, library.

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Youth activities, library tent week, 1 p.m. storytime, 8 p.m. outdoor movie “Zootopia,” library. (631) 749-0042.

Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Library field trip, “Goowin’s Balloons” performance by Allyn Gooen, Greenport School, 2 p.m.; bus leaves library at 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Youth activities, library tent week, 11 a.m., seed storytime with planted seeds to take home, library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Free skin cancer screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road. For an appointment, call Town Hall at (631) 749-0291 or Dr. Sumayah Jamal at (212) 229-0333.

Saturdays at the farm, “Meet the Pigs,” 9 to 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field. Free. (631) 749-0626.

Friends of the Library tag sale, find treasures. Vendor booths are $25, call library to sign up. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Book sale, special sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042

Youth activities, library tent week, 3 p.m. drip painting Jackson Pollock style with Joyce Raimondo, library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Henry IV, Part II,” 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Garden Club of Shelter Island, Standard Flower Show and House Tour. 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets available at Manhanset Chapel from 10:30 a.m.

Sunset/Moonrise Paddle, to explore the coastline of Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. $30 includes all equipment. (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m., performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 11: MS4, 3 p.m.

July 11: Waterways Management Advisory Council, 6 p.m.

July 12: Taylor’s Island Preservation Committee, 9 a.m.

July 12: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 12: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

July 15: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

July 16: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC, (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.