Weekly Calendar: July 21 to July 28, 2016
EVENTS
THURSDAY, JULY 21
Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park Gazebo, Bridge Street. Bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share. Thursdays in July.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
“Young Naturalists: What If You Had Animal Teeth?”, nature program, craft and game for ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001 to reserve.
Friday Night Dialogue, “Poetry of Cooking” by chef John Ross. 7 p.m., library. 749-0042.
Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.
SATURDAY, JULY 23
Car wash, yard sale and bake sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island School. Benefits eighth grade class trip to Disney World.
Free skin cancer screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road. For an appointment, call Town Hall at (631) 749-0291 or Dr. Sumayah Jamal at (212) 229-0333.
Saturdays at the farm, “Herb Walk,” 9 to 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field. Free. (631) 749-0626.
Shakespeare at the Manor, “As You Like It” directed by Drew Foster. 6 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Grounds open at 5 p.m. (631) 749-0626. Also tomorrow, same time.
Third annual JazzFest, 6 p.m. concert by the HooDoo Loungers. Volunteer Park. Admission by donation to benefit the Ambulance Foundation. Hosted by the Dory. (631) 749-4300.
Third annual JazzFest, 9:30 p.m. bluesman Jake Lear performs, at the Dory. (631) 749-4300.
Fourth Annual Black & White Dinner, a fundraiser for Shelter Island Historical Society. 6 to 10 p.m., Havens Barn. $200. 749-0025.
Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
“Scribes of Hope,” 11:30 a.m. brunch and opening for a traveling art exhibition curated by Christians in the Visual Arts. St. Mary’s Church. $25. Exhibit runs through August 31. (631) 749-0770.
MONDAY, JULY 25
Annual summer benefit, Perlman Music Program. Music, silent auction, tasting dinner by local chefs. 6 p.m. Perlman Music Program. (212) 877-5045.
Time Travelers, for ages 6 to 12. 9 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island Historical Society Havens Barn and grounds. Daily through July 29. $150 ($100 members). (631) 749-0025.
TUESDAY, JULY 26
Blood Drive, 2 to 8 p.m., EMS Building, 12 Manwaring Road. Bring ID with signature or photo. To schedule call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291.
Cookbook Club Summer BBQ, 6 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.
Third annual JazzFest, performance by Lionel Cole followed by Freddy Cole. 6 p.m. three-course dinner show, $85. 8 p.m. show $40 (dinner option also available). The Dory. Reservations are required for the dinner show. (631) 749-4300.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
Library field trip, “Erik’s Reptiles,” Cutchogue Village Green, 1 p.m., bus leaves Shelter Island Library at 11:30 a.m. (631) 749-0042.
History Book Club, discussion of “Balkan Ghosts” by Robert D. Kaplan, 5:30 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.
Third annual JazzFest, performances by Lionel Cole and Freddy Cole. 6 p.m. three-course dinner show, $85. 8 p.m. show $40 cover charge (dinner option also available). The Dory. Reservations are required for dinner show. Donations benefit amulance fund. (631) 749-4300.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
“Great Decisions,” 5:30 p.m., third installment in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “The Future of Kurdistan,” library. (631) 749-0042.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
“A Taste of Shelter Island” annual summer benefit at Perlman Music Program, 6 p.m. Tickets $350 to $1,000. (212) 877-5045.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
July 25: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m. Justice Court
July 25: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.
July 25: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.
July 26: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
July 27: Town ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.
Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.
Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.
Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.
ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.
Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.
Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.
Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.
Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.
Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3
Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.
Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.