Weekly Calendar: July 21 to July 28, 2016

EVENTS

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park Gazebo, Bridge Street. Bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share. Thursdays in July.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

“Young Naturalists: What If You Had Animal Teeth?”, nature program, craft and game for ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

Friday Night Dialogue, “Poetry of Cooking” by chef John Ross. 7 p.m., library. 749-0042.

Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, 73 Shore Road. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 23

Car wash, yard sale and bake sale, 8 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island School. Benefits eighth grade class trip to Disney World.

Free skin cancer screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road. For an appointment, call Town Hall at (631) 749-0291 or Dr. Sumayah Jamal at (212) 229-0333.

Saturdays at the farm, “Herb Walk,” 9 to 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor’s Windmill Field. Free. (631) 749-0626.

Shakespeare at the Manor, “As You Like It” directed by Drew Foster. 6 p.m., Sylvester Manor. Grounds open at 5 p.m. (631) 749-0626. Also tomorrow, same time.

Third annual JazzFest, 6 p.m. concert by the HooDoo Loungers. Volunteer Park. Admission by donation to benefit the Ambulance Foundation. Hosted by the Dory. (631) 749-4300.

Third annual JazzFest, 9:30 p.m. bluesman Jake Lear performs, at the Dory. (631) 749-4300.

Fourth Annual Black & White Dinner, a fundraiser for Shelter Island Historical Society. 6 to 10 p.m., Havens Barn. $200. 749-0025.

Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program. Free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

“Scribes of Hope,” 11:30 a.m. brunch and opening for a traveling art exhibition curated by Christians in the Visual Arts. St. Mary’s Church. $25. Exhibit runs through August 31. (631) 749-0770.

MONDAY, JULY 25

Annual summer benefit, Perlman Music Program. Music, silent auction, tasting dinner by local chefs. 6 p.m. Perlman Music Program. (212) 877-5045.

Time Travelers, for ages 6 to 12. 9 a.m. to noon, Shelter Island Historical Society Havens Barn and grounds. Daily through July 29. $150 ($100 members). (631) 749-0025.

TUESDAY, JULY 26

Blood Drive, 2 to 8 p.m., EMS Building, 12 Manwaring Road. Bring ID with signature or photo. To schedule call Judy Meringer at (631) 749-0291.

Cookbook Club Summer BBQ, 6 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.

Third annual JazzFest, performance by Lionel Cole followed by Freddy Cole. 6 p.m. three-course dinner show, $85. 8 p.m. show $40 (dinner option also available). The Dory. Reservations are required for the dinner show. (631) 749-4300.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

Library field trip, “Erik’s Reptiles,” Cutchogue Village Green, 1 p.m., bus leaves Shelter Island Library at 11:30 a.m. (631) 749-0042.

History Book Club, discussion of “Balkan Ghosts” by Robert D. Kaplan, 5:30 p.m., library (631) 749-0042.

Third annual JazzFest, performances by Lionel Cole and Freddy Cole. 6 p.m. three-course dinner show, $85. 8 p.m. show $40 cover charge (dinner option also available). The Dory. Reservations are required for dinner show. Donations benefit amulance fund. (631) 749-4300.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

“Great Decisions,” 5:30 p.m., third installment in a monthly foreign policy discussion series, “The Future of Kurdistan,” library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JULY 29

“A Taste of Shelter Island” annual summer benefit at Perlman Music Program, 6 p.m. Tickets $350 to $1,000. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 25: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m. Justice Court

July 25: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

July 25: Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Center firehouse.

July 26: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

July 27: Town ZBA hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.