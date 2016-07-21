Weekly Calendar: July 14 — July 21, 2016

THURSDAY, JULY 14

Youth activities, library tent week, 1 p.m. storytime, 8 p.m. outdoor movie “Zootopia,” library. (631) 749-0042.

Special membership meeting, to elect two new members of the board of directors for Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce, 5:30 p.m. Town Hall.

Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street. Bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share. Thursdays in July.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

Library field trip, “Goowin’s Balloons” performance by Allyn Gooen, Greenport School, 2 p.m.; bus leaves library at 1 p.m. (631) 749-0042.

Youth activities, library tent week, 11 a.m. seed storytime with planted seeds to take home, library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in progress concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, free. (212) 877-5045.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

Free skin cancer screening, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Senior Center, 44 South Ferry Road. For an appointment, call Town Hall at (631) 749-0291 or Dr. Sumayah Jamal at (212) 229-0333.

Saturdays at the farm, “Meet the Pigs,” 9 to 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor Windmill Field, free. (631) 749-0626.

Friends of the Library tag sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find treasures. Vendor booths are $25, call library to sign up (631) 749-0042.

Book sale, special sale, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Henry IV, Part II,” 12:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Garden Club of Shelter Island, “I do, I do!” Standard Flower Show and House Tour celebrating Shelter Island weddings. 1 to 5 p.m. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Tickets available at Manhanset Chapel from 10:30 a.m. For advance purchase call Ida Marie Bottone (631) 749-3375.

Youth activities, library tent week, 3 p.m. drip painting Jackson Pollock style with Joyce Raimondo, library. (631) 749-0042.

Ambulance corps benefit, “Summer Games 2016,” BBQ, live music, with team bocce, cornhole and horseshoes, 3 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn, $50 per person to support Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services. Buy tickets at theramsheadinn.com

Sunset/Moonrise Paddle, to explore the coastline of Mashomack Preserve, 7 to 8:30 p.m. $30 includes all equipment. Call (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, free. (212) 877-5045.

SUNDAY, JULY 17

Betty Kontje Memorial Cocktail Party, 5 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Country Club. Open bar, appetizers, raffle and door prizes. $65 in advance, $75 at the door. $60 for club members. (631) 749-0416.

Annual meeting, Silver Beach Association. 5 p.m. Center Firehouse. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m. Public invited.

MONDAY, JULY 18

Summer at the Manor, a program for ages 9 to 11. 1 to 4 p.m. Sylvester Manor. Runs weekdays through August 12. (631) 749-0626.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

Safe Boating, a two-session course offered by Shelter Island Police Department. 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Emergency Medical Services building. Continues July 20, same time. $10. Reserve at (631) 749-0600.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

Shakespeare in Community, screening of the Globe Theatre Production of “Henry V,” 4:30 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

Song Swap, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Volunteer Park gazebo, Bridge Street. Bring a chair, instrument of choice or just your voice and a song to share. Thursdays in July.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

“Young Naturalists: What If You Had Animal Teeth?”, nature program, craft and game for ages 4 and up, 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Call (631) 749-1001 to reserve.

Friday Night Dialogue, “Poetry of Cooking” by chef John Ross. 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Works in Progress Concert, 7:30 p.m. Performance tent at the Perlman Music Program, free. (212) 877-5045.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

July 15: Town Board, 4:30 p.m.

July 16: Village of Dering Harbor, Village Board, Village Hall, 9 a.m.

July 18: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

July 18: Water Advisory Committee, 7 p.m.

July 18: Shelter Island Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

July 19: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

American Legion, Friday night dinners, Chef Gunnar, 6 p.m. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Battle of the Books, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 3 p.m., library.

Bi-lingual story time, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults,library. Free.

Duplicate bridge, Mondays, 12:30 p.m. Gardiner’s Bay Country Club and Thursdays, 12:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Parish Hall, (631) 749-0835.

ESL, Thursdays, 4 p.m., library.

Exercise classes, Monday, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m., Fiske Field, $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Haven’s House Farmers Market, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Shelter Island Historical Society. Through September 3. (631) 749-0025.

Golf Scramble for Ladies, Mondays at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Shelter Island Country Club. Open to the public. (631) 749-2250.

Karate classes, Mondays, 4 to 5 p.m. (5- to 8-year-olds), 5 to 6 p.m. (8 years to adult), Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $30 month.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 6 to 7 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5. (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center, (631) 749-1059.

Scrabble Club, Thursdays, 2 p.m., library lower level.

Senior bowling, Tuesdays, 2 p.m., on hiatus.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Story Thyme, Saturdays, 10 a.m., Sylvester Manor, in partnership with library. (631) 749-0042. Through Sept. 3

Sylvester Manor farm stand, Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., library

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays and Thursdays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates. (631) 749-0042.

Youth Center, Thursdays and Fridays, 7 to 10 p.m. Gym open Fridays and Saturdays, 7 to 10 p.m.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m., Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.