Throne-Holst’s lead increases to 188 votes: 980 absentee ballots remain

Former Southampton Town Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst’s primary night lead of 29 votes has increased to 188 after 46 percent of absentee ballots were counted Thursday at the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Ms. Throne-Holst (D-Sag Harbor) and former Suffolk County Planning Commission chairman Dave Calone (D-East Setauket) are in a primary for the Democratic nomination in the 1st Congressional District race against Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) this November.

On primary night June 28, Ms. Throne-Holst led by a count of 5,446 to 5,417 ballots, according to unofficial election results. That total does not include the 1,811 absentee ballots cast.

On Thursday, 831 absentee ballots had been counted with 980 remaining.

Officials say the absentee ballot count could be done by Friday at the earliest, Monday at the latest.

Andrew Grunwald, Ms. Throne-Holst’s campaign manager, said the two towns she lost on primary night — Brookhaven and East Hampton — have thus far voted in Ms. Throne-Holst’s favor in absentee votes, though she only led Brookhaven by one vote as of Thursday.

“Mr. Calone will now need to win 59 percent of the remaining absentee votes to win,” Mr. Grunwald said.

Rahul Kale, Mr. Calone’s campaign manager, said he was happy with the pace of the paper count.

“I’m looking forward to seeing every vote counted so we can focus on defeating Lee Zeldin,” he said.

Regardless of who wins the Democratic primary, both candidates could still appear on the ballot to face Mr. Zeldin in November — Mr. Calone has support from the Independence Party and Ms. Throne-Holst is the Women’s Equality Party candidate.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.