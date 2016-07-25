This week in Shelter Island history

50 YEARS AGO IN HISTORY

Casey Stengel was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Bob Dylan was injured when he crashed his 1964 Triumph T100 motorcycle on a road in Woodstock, New York, and the accident would keep him out of the limelight for a full year.

Country singer Martina McBride was born in Sharon, Kansas.

The Beatles “Yesterday & Today” album moved to number one on the music charts in the United States and stayed there for five consecutive weeks.

Another British import, The Troggs, were attracting attention among U.S. music lovers with their release of “Wild Thing.”

And on Shelter Island …

50 YEARS AGO

Division of county topic of radio program

Fifty years ago, representatives of the five East End towns told a WLNG radio audience they were cool to a bid from Brookhaven for part of that town to be included in a new county. Brookhaven was already experiencing problems because of its size and concerns were that it would dominate a Peconic County if included.

Arthur McComb of Ronkonkoma suggested splitting Suffolk County into 14 townships and then dividing those into two counties.

POSTSCRIPT: Fifty years later, a suggestion for creation of Peconic County that would include the five East End towns and related villages from Suffolk County remains a dream for some, but New York State isn’t budging on the proposition.

30 YEARS AGO

Task force named to review Section 9

Battles over development plans for Section 9 — 70 acres of shoreline between Hay Beach and Ram Island — led to prolonged efforts to preserve the site. In July 1986, following a suggestion from Suffolk County Presiding Officer Gregory Blass, Suffolk County Legislator Tony Bullock formed a task force to pursue the preservation of the site.

Mr. Bullock called the site unsuitable for development,pointing out that it would take tremendous amounts of sand to be deposited there to meet requirements for septic waste. The property is under water during any major storm and is recognized by federal and state agencies as a coastal barrier beach, he said.

Appointed to the task force were Supervisor Jeffrey Simes, Councilman Alfred Kilb Jr., Mr. Blass’ assistant, Daphine Kucera, Russell Hoeflich, Robert DeLuca, Matthew Donohue, Sam White, Dick Ketcham, George Dickerson, Priscilla Dunhill, Dr. and Ms. John Kelly, Jean Farnan, Henry Goldsmith, John and Barbara Heistein, John and June Colangelo, Patricia and Nick O’Neill, Samuel Cohen, Matthew Bonora and Mr. Bullock.

POSTSCRIPT: The town finally agreed to preserve the acreage. Hay Beach resident Linda Holmes noted the Hay Beach Association put up $2,000 toward the purchase of the site and said she and others had worked for years to preserve the site.

20 YEARS AGO

Town Board shuffles police assignments

With the untimely death of Police Chief George Ferrer in July 1996, the Town Board moved quickly to shuffle assignments to cover responsibilities.

Police Sergeant Jeff Brewer assumed the position of Acting Chief and Officer Jim Read became acting sergeant. Both were given salary boosts in line with their new responsibilities and Officer Brewer’s work hours increased from 32 per week to 40 to handle the extra responsibilities.

POSTSCRIPT: The young officer who moved into the sergeant’s spot in 1996 is now Chief Jim Read who continued his rise within the department.

10 YEARS AGO

Get-together slated on Taylor’s Island

Ten years ago, town officials and the Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee revived a 1940s tradition of a midsummer party on the tiny piece of land where plans were afoot to restore the cabin and open the site for public use.

It had been gifted to the town by hotel tycoon S. Gregory Taylor who was known for his August 15 parties there catered by his staff from the St. Moritz Hotel in New York City.

POSTSCRIPT: On August 13, the 10th Annual Taylor’s Island Kettle Clambake will be held at the site. Tickets are available online at taylorsisland.org or by phoning 631 749 1603.