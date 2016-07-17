The Bard at Sylvester Manor

“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players; They have their exits and their entrances; And one man in his time plays many parts.”

So wrote William Shakespeare in “As You Like It.” And if all the world is, indeed, a stage, then the grounds of Sylvester Manor are certainly fair game.

That’s exactly where you can watch “As You Like It,” on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24 at 6 p.m. when director Drew Foster returns for the eighth Shakespeare at the Manor production.

This troupe in years past has presented tour de force productions of “Love’s Labour’s Lost,” “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and “Much Ado About Nothing,” to name a few.

Conceived in harmony with the natural environment, staging for the productions has included the 1880 Copper Beech tree, the Manor’s West Lawn and the historic Windmill Field.

“As You Like It” features one of the bard’s strongest female characters, Rosalind, and the uproarious jester, Touchstone. Follow Rosalind’s tale of love, disguise, exile and reunion as the Sylvester Manor grounds are transformed into the Forest of Arden.

Bring a blanket or low-profile beach chair as seating for this family friendly alfresco performance.

Tickets are $18 and available at sylvestermanor.org or by calling (631) 749-0626.