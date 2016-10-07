Tent Week author talk on mysteries, thrillers

Shelter Island-based supernatural horror writer Matthew Quinn Martin (of the popular“Nightlife” series) will moderate a discussion at the Shelter Island Library with a panel of authors, each with a distinct take on the mystery/thriller genre. The discussion, “Mystery Monday Under the Tent,” is part of the Library’s annual Tent Week celebration and will be presented July 11 at 6 p.m.

T.L. Costa writes thrillers for young adults. Her debut, “Playing Tyler,” winner of the 2013 USA Best Book Award for Young Adult Fiction was published in 2013. “Playing Tyler” was written for teens who may not always feel they fit in. The protagonists are a boy with attention deficit disorder and a girl who is a coding genius. Both kids, obsessed with video games, find romance and pulse-pounding adventure.

Suspense writer Jenny Milchman’s debut novel, “Cover of Snow” won the Mary Higgins Clark Award and was praised by the New York Times. Her latest novel, “As Night Falls,” was published in 2015. Jenny once embarked on an 11 month book tour with her family. They are now settled in the Hudson River Valley.

Charles Salzberg, a former journalist, writing teacher and founder of the New York Writers Workshop, is best known for his Harry Swann series of detective novels: “Swann’s Last Song” and “Swann Dives In.” “Swann’s Last Song” was nominated for a Shamus Award. His latest novel, “Devil in the Hole,” is based on the case of John List, who murdered his family and escaped conviction for 18 years.

Crime writer Kenneth Wishnia was influenced by traditional British and hardboiled American schools of mystery fiction. His novels, which include “The Fifth Servant,” have been nominated for Edgar, Anthony and Macavity Awards and have made several “Best Mystery of the Year” lists. Wishnia teaches writing, literature and ‘other deviant forms of thought’ at Suffolk Community College in Brentwood.

Join this group under the tent for a glimpse into the world of this diverse group of authors. A variety of their books will be available for sale. There is no charge for this event.