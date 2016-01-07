Tent Week at the Shelter Island Library

Take the tykes, grab the guests and dust off your dancing shoes! Come one, come all for fun, fun, fun – and more fun at the Shelter Island Library’s annual “Tent Week” on the Library’s Bateman Road lawn, July 11 through July 13.

Monday, July 11 – 6 p.m: “Mystery Monday Under the Tent.” Festivities kick off with an all-star mystery author panel moderated by Shelter Island writer, Matthew Quinn Martin. Featured are T.L. Costa (Playing Tyler); Jenny Milchman (Cover of Snow); Charles Salzberg (Devil in the Hole); and Kenneth Wishnia (The Fifth Servant).

Tuesday, July 12 – 5 p.m: “Drumming with Sarah and Sonomi” Shelter Island’s own drummers, Sarah Shepherd and Sonomi Obinata will lead a lively group session and welcome Islanders, their guests and visitors of all ages for a rousing time under the tent.

Wednesday, July 13 – 5 p.m: Music by “Tom and Lisa.” The Island’s popular duo, Tom Hashagen and Lisa Shaw, will present selections from their eclectic repertoire. Tom and Lisa have been making music together for more than three decades. With vocals and guitar from interesting interpretations of classic blues, bluegrass, rock, folk and jazz standards have delighted audiences throughout the East End. In addition to The Ram’s Head Inn here on the Island, they are regulars a Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor and the Watermill contra dances as well as frequent performers at benefits for local organizations such as the Peconic Land Trust and the Parrish Art Museum.

Saturday, July 16 – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m: Friends of the Library Tag Sale. This yearly event is fun for buyers and sellers alike. If you would like to clear out your clutter, sign up for a table at the library. The cost is $25 and we provide the table. Shoppers, come on out to find bargains and treasures.

For the Young and Young at Heart, each day during tent week special activities for children have been scheduled. Check the library website for more information.

“Tent Week” — like all of the library’s programs and events — is free, while donations are much appreciated. For further information, call the Library, (631) 749-0042.

Next Up: “Friday Night Dialogues @ the Library” on July 22 with local chef and former restaurateur, John Ross who will discuss his third cookbook, “The Poetry of Cooking,” a combination of his best recipes from his column for the Suffolk Times/Riverhead News Review with 21 full-length food poems by famous and not-so-famous authors.