St. Gabe’s property to get public scrutiny next Tuesday

While the Town Board Tuesday decided it has the basic information to review a wetlands permit that the developer of the St. Gabriel’s Retreat Center site needs to begin building, many questions were questions raised at Tuesday’s work session.

Board members and Town Attorney Laury Dowd have questions pertaining to drainage, septic systems, Long Island Power Authority underground lines and the placement of certain buildings.

Planning Board Chairman Paul Mobius was on hand to share a review of the plans that will be addressed at a public hearing on Tuesday, July 12. Planning Board consulting engineer Joe Lombardi had outlined concerns about the application in June, but noted they weren’t major and could be addressed effectively.

The planners asked Richard Hogan, the developer, and his team to submit what would essentially be a final plan in advance of the public hearing with the understanding that there could still be changes made to the plan, but they would have to be minor.

The Planning Board’s public hearing is set for 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Assessment changes

Assessor BJ Ianfolla asked the Town Board to consider giving a break to people with disabilities and limited incomes similar to what is offered to senior residents.

The town can grant a reduction in the amount of property taxes paid by those who qualify. The basic exemption allows for a 50 percent reduction in the assessed value of a primary residence of a disabled person whose income doesn’t exceed $29,000 a year.

Cities and towns can also offer exemptions of less than 50 percent of assessed value to those whose incomes exceed $29,000, but are not higher than $37,399.99. Those exemptions would be based on a sliding scale.

The Town Board could act on the proposal at its July 15 meeting.

Concert to get okay

Dory owner Jack Kiffer missed the mark with an application that Town Board members thought was too late last year, but they are amenable to his hold a jazz concert at Volunteer Park this year on July 23 between 5 and 10 p.m.